Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentuckians work to preserve arts and culture in wake of floods
Eastern Kentucky is known for its rich arts and culture. But recent flooding has damaged important local archives, devastated arts businesses and left some artists worried about their livelihoods. High flood waters ravaged the first floor of the Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman, destroying classroom equipment, kilns, administrative offices and...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods
After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
wkyufm.org
Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods
As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkyufm.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
wkyufm.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
wkyufm.org
As Kentucky flood response continues, experts give advice on how to help kids cope
Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding has taken the lives of at least 38 people, but thousands more have been affected — by the loss of their homes, schools, social safety nets and communities. Children are feeling the loss and anxiety as their families work to rebuild. WFPL News spoke...
Comments / 0