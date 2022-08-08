ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Kentuckians work to preserve arts and culture in wake of floods

Eastern Kentucky is known for its rich arts and culture. But recent flooding has damaged important local archives, devastated arts businesses and left some artists worried about their livelihoods. High flood waters ravaged the first floor of the Appalachian Artisan Center in Hindman, destroying classroom equipment, kilns, administrative offices and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Eastern Kentucky moving into stabilization phase two weeks after deadly floods

After another storm system moved through the state Tuesday and Wednesday, eastern Kentucky residents were preparing for more damage to the already flood-ravaged region. But the storms passed through without causing much additional damage. “The good news is that with that weather system having substantially moved through, we are likely...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Death toll stands at 38 following historic eastern Kentucky floods

As eastern Kentucky remains under a flood watch, residents are slowly picking up the pieces after historic flash flooding. The death toll from the flooding has been confirmed at 38. “Officially we’re now confirming 38 because we’ve lost a young man in the cleanup,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We’ve already...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering

A Webster County Grand Jury indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

