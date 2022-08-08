Read full article on original website
Council to Consider Amending Master Fee Schedule to Include Columbarium and Niche Fees
The Sheridan City Council will be considering a resolution at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night that amends the Master Fee Schedule to include columbarium and niche fees. City of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. City Utilities Director Dan Roberts will be providing an update on the City’s water quality...
Join the SCLT and TRVCC for Explore History: Wyoming Ag Experiment Station in Sheridan County
Sheridan Community Land Trust and Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will present Explore History: Wyoming Ag Experiment Station in Sheridan County – 100+ Years of Helping Neighbors. According to SCLT, the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center has been actively engaged in agricultural research in...
Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Big Horn Mountain Area In Johnson County
Anyone traveling, visiting, camping or hiking in the Big Horn Mountains this weekend, should be prepared for excessive rain, and dangerous conditions near waterways. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a flood watch for the eastern Big Horn Mountains in Johnson County. The watch is in effect from...
Sheridan City Council members: cost a priority in contract consideration
In May of 2022 the Sheridan City Council approved a notice of termination of the contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance after City Attorney Brendon Kerns said the current contract is not meeting the needs of the city or the service and the notice of termination was necessary so that the City could move forward with a Request for Proposals for a new contract.
Facelift for Ranchester’s “Little Blue School”
This past summer the ‘Little Blue School” in Ranchester received a new coat of white paint and some repairs were done by the Ranchester-Dayton Rotary Club. A little history of the school. In the early 1900s, families living on the upper part of Five Mile Flat were some distance from the Ohlman School, and it was a long ride for the youngsters on horseback. The families decided to build a school closer to where they lived.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded
The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Tongue River Boys 2nd, Girls 3rd At 2022 Glenrock Golf Invitational
Braxton Tremain was 2nd by 1 stroke for the boys individually, and the Eagle boys golf team placed 2nd by 2 points behind the host team. Anna Keller placed 3rd for the TR girls, who placed 3rd as a team. The next scheduled golf meet for Tongue River is the...
Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period
IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
Museum at the Bighorns holds painting raffle
The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will be selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade,” starting Aug. 16 through the end of September. Tickets are $10 for one or $40 for five and must be purchased in-person at the museum. The more tickets a participant purchases, the better their chances to win the painting valued at $250.
Celebrate the Arts at the foot of the Bighorns
Artist meet-and-greets, dance classes, evening concerts – the fourth annual Celebrate the Arts is set to light up Sheridan County with four days of dynamic events from Aug. 25 – 28. Every summer, local arts organizations come together to present this three-day festival, which celebrates the visual, literary...
New West HS Sees Increase in Students, Adds Frosh
Johnson County School District’s New West Alternative High School has seen an increase in enrollment for the fall semester, according to Principal Dr. Mike Hanson. Dr. Hanson gave a brief report to the school board at this week’s meeting, saying that current enrollment at the school sits at 32 students, which makes a full building.
Bronc / Lady Bronc Golfers had a Great Season Opener Wednesday / Bronc Football toils Through the Heat / Rockies Drop a Game to St. Louis
BRONC FOOTBALL – The grind continues for the Sheridan Bronc football team as two a days enter day four, Head coach Jeff Mowry. Another priority this week and next is filling holes and building depth. And he says the attitudes are positive and they are looking forward to another...
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court
A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
