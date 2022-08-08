Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals cutting inpatient care
Several hospitals are scaling back or cutting inpatient care for a variety of reasons, including cost concerns. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
beckershospitalreview.com
76% of community pharmacies face staffing shortages
More than three-fourths of community pharmacies are struggling with staff shortages, according to a survey released Aug. 11 by the National Community Pharmacists Association. The survey is based on responses from about 360 pharmacy owners and managers collected between July 25 and Aug. 5. Three findings:. 1. Seventy-six percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Facebook's legal scrutiny over patient data sharing raises concerns for health site tracking tools
Facebook is facing two lawsuits over a tracking tool that allegedly has been targeting ads to people based on information about their health collected via code in hospital websites, raising concerns over the potential digital gaps in patient privacy protections, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 10. One of the suits, filed...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tenet's $100M cyber incident raises 10 must-ask questions for boards
Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC weighs polio boosters amid threat of hundreds of undetected New York cases
The CDC may offer some New Yorkers an extra dose of the polio vaccine amid concerns that the virus is silently spreading through a community where the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade was detected July 21, CNN reported. A CDC team is aiding the New York health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Shields Health Solutions partners with Billings Clinic
Billings (Mont.) Clinic has expanded its partnership with Stoughton, Mass.-based Shields to provide enhanced specialty pharmacy services, according to an Aug. 11 press release. Heidi Motz, senior vice president of Health System Experience at Shields, said that Billings Clinic is an esteemed partner, and they are excited to continue achieving...
beckershospitalreview.com
UMC Health System seeks to increase property tax revenue in 2023
Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System plans to raise property tax revenue next year to offset financial challenges, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Aug. 9. The Lubbock County Commissioners Court held a budget presentation Aug. 8 where UMC proposed a budget that included upholding the current tax rate of roughly 10.3 cents per $100 valuation. If approved, the hospital district would earn over $2.4 million in the next fiscal year. Of the earnings, $763,000 would be from new taxed properties.
beckershospitalreview.com
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance
Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
beckershospitalreview.com
ISMP releases new medication guidelines
The Institute for Safe Medication Practices published a guideline for drugs used during procedures, the first document of its kind, Aug. 11. It's a "unique" set of guidelines, the ISMP said, because of "the complexity, numerous handoffs and fast pace of patient care" during procedures. To create the 25-page guidelines, the FDA funded the institute's three-year study to identify perioperative and procedural medication errors.
beckershospitalreview.com
The racial gap in monkeypox vaccine access
While early CDC data suggests U.S. monkeypox cases are high among Black and Hispanic people, vaccination rates among the groups are lagging, with at least 54 percent of doses going to white people nationwide, Bloomberg reported Aug. 11. Black people made up 26 percent of cases with known race and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc adds at-home diabetes testing for Livongo members
Telehealth company Teladoc Health has launched an A1C at-home diabetes testing program for members of its Livongo diabetes management program. A1C tests determine blood sugar levels and are used to diagnose diabetes and for diabetes care. Health solutions and services company LetsGetChecked will provide the A1C tests to Livongo members, according to the Aug. 10 Teladoc news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Workforce absences during the pandemic, by race and gender
During the pandemic, U.S. workers reported a 50 percent increase in work absences due to personal illness, child care needs or family obligations compared to previous years, according to a new report released Aug. 1 by the Urban Institute with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. For the report,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Q&A with Epic's interoperability chief on how data-sharing is advancing
As health data-sharing improves, but at a slow pace, the nation's largest EHR vendor, Epic, plays a big role in helping to create a clinically interoperable healthcare system. The company controls about a third of the U.S. hospital market share. In the second part of a series on medical data...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cardinal Health selects chief financial officer as new CEO
Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1. The company's current CEO, Mike Kaufmann, is stepping down. Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020. Before joining Cardinal, Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer.
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
beckershospitalreview.com
US monkeypox cases top 10K amid concerns with new vaccine strategy: 4 updates
The manufacturer of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic, voiced concerns to federal health officials about efforts to expand vaccine supplies by allowing the administration of fractional doses, The Washington Post reported Aug. 10. The FDA on Aug. 9 issued an emergency use authorization to allow a single vial of...
