Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fly Commercial After Backlash On Kim & Kylie’s Private Jets

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero / IPA / SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian racked up some frequent flyer miles ahead of her trip to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney, 43, joined her husband, Travis Barker, on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up north sometime last week, according to TMZ – which also reports that Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West, were also on board. Kourt, Travis, 46, and the rest of the crew kept it low-key on the trip, wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourt and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.

(TMZ.com)

This commercial flight (a remarkable feat considering Travis’s fear of flying following his near-fatal plane crash in 2008) came on the heels of Kourt’s sisters – Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – facing some major public flack over their use of private planes. The CelebJets Twitter account, which tracks celebrity flights based on transponders and tail fin marking, claimed that Kylie, 24, took a private jet from Van Nuys/Los Angeles to the nearby town of Camarillo on July 12. The flight took a total flight time of 17 minutes. The drive would have taken her about 40 minutes by car, and not resulted in a ton of carbon dioxide emissions, per The Guardian.

(TMZ.com)

Similarly, Yard – a marketing agency focusing on “metrics that matter” – published a report claiming that Kim’s private jet “emitted 4268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year.” Kim’s private jet has a reported average flight time of 85.49 minutes – less than an hour-and-a-half – with an average journey length of 99.78 miles.

Writer Zulie Rane, when fact-checking the numbers behind Taylor Swift’s carbon footprint, claims that Yard’s numbers didn’t add up when calculating Kim’s carbon emissions. Others also objected to the study’s finding, and Yard issued a statement on Aug. 5, saying that they didn’t take into consideration that different planes have different emission rates After “revisiting calculations, taking into account the specific jets being used, rather than use a broad estimate of CO2e, we have the consumption of jet fuel during each of these trips, and then identified the CO2e per gallon of jet fuel.” Kim’s corrected emissions went from 4,268 tonnes of CO2 to 1,752.51 tonnes.

After taking the commercial flight, Kourtney began living her best “lake life.” The newlywed shared a photo of her swimming out in a lake while wearing a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit, which features a zipper down the entire front of the suit. Kourt also wore a pair of full-length gloves for the swim.

