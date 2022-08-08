Read full article on original website
29 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Summer is in full swing, but believe it or not, people (and local businesses) are already prepping for fall. Before the season passes us by, we’re back with another week of everything you might have missed when it comes to the news in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Computers 4 People to donate its 1,000th computer; train exhibit at Liberty Science Center includes Lackawanna Terminal; the Museum of Jersey City will soon set up residence in the historic Apple Tree House; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
‘Community Day’ with Assemblyman Sampson coming to Bayonne and Jersey City
Community Day 2022 with Assemblyman William Sampson is coming to southern Hudson County. Sampson represents the 31st Legislative District, which encompasses Bayonne and parts of Jersey City. Sampson has been holding events recently to get to know constituents, from an “Appreciation Breakfast” with seniors at the Chandelier in Bayonne in June, to a “Welcome to the Southside” party at Moore’s Lounge in Jersey City in July.
Former Jersey City Resident Returned Book Nearly 80 Years Overdue
Bob Jablonski grew up in the Pavonia section of Jersey City. He attended Ferris High School and graduated in 1949. In 1947, at age 14, Bob visited his school library, James J. Ferris High School Branch, and checked out Hitler by Oden Rudolph, a novel warning the world about Adolf Hitler.
hobokengirl.com
The Under 21 Guide: Fun Things to Do for All Ages in Hoboken + Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are wonderful places to live — and while we have a ton of awesome bars around Hudson County, there is more to do in this area than just drinking. These cities are brimming with fun things to do for all ages, but especially for those just under the legal drinking age — but of course, these activities are still fun even if you are 21+. Whether you have younger friends + relatives visiting or your yourself are just shy of 21, we’ve rounded up some awesome activities that anyone can participate in. Keep reading for a list of things to do in Hoboken and Jersey City for anyone under 21.
Didja Know? Some interesting bits from the Pages of Rahway History
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. “Operation Alert,” a nation-wide air raid test was staged on Wednesday, June 15, 1955. The test was administered to check the ability of local Civil Defense facilities to act during an atomic attack. The drill began with reports that an atomic bomb was “theoretically” being dropped on Elizabeth.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bike Hoboken member says city council should ask for Amy DeGise to resign in Jersey City
Kevin Davis, a member of Bike Hoboken, said the local city council should ask Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign after a number of unflattering stories have come to light after her July 19th hit-and-run. “Now the Jersey City Chappaquiddick scandal was the Jersey City councilwoman hit-and-run, six hours...
hobokengirl.com
We’re Helping Clear These Local Teachers’ Classroom Wish Lists
It’s hard to believe it’s almost September, which means back-to-school season is just on the horizon. A new school year means lots of new school supplies, from pens and pencils to arts + crafts and books. We are so lucky to have so many wonderful educators right here in Hudson County and the greater North Jersey area — and to celebrate their hard work as well as lend them a helping hand, we’ve compiled a list of local teachers’ wish lists for their classrooms. Read on to help clear the classroom wish lists of these North Jersey teachers.
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson
I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
jcitytimes.com
Labor Group Slams Jersey City and Hoboken Pols on Turnpike Expansion
Yesterday, seven members of the Jersey City Municipal Council announced their opposition to the planned expansion of a section of the New Jersey Turnpike extension. This morning, Mark Longo, Director of the Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative, a group representing major building contractor associations in New Jersey and New York, released the following statement:
Has Jersey City lost its soul? | Hudson Dems a pit of corruption | Protect Caven Point Peninsula | Letters
Wow, Jersey City has the highest rent in the country. We finally got what we wanted: a seat at the big table with cities like San Francisco; Boston; Portland, Oregon; and Manhattan -- places that offer way more for your buck than Jersey City. How did we get this dubious...
hobokengirl.com
How to Take a Trip on The Staten Island Ferry
While we wait on Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to turn the retired Staten Island Ferry they purchased into a party boat, there’s still tons of fun to be had on the bright orange ferries that travel between Manhattan and Staten Island daily. The Staten Island Ferry isn’t just for commuters and tourists — although both fill the boats during rush hour. This free ferry (yes, free) offers one of the best views of Jersey City, Liberty State Park, Manhattan, and, of course, Lady Liberty herself. Keep reading to learn how to take a ride on The Staten Island Ferry and what to do once you get to the Forgotten Borough.
hudsoncountyview.com
Labor leader slams opposition to $4.7B Turnpike proposal: ‘We live in the real world’
Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Director Mark Longo is slamming the recent opposition to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion proposal, stating “we live in the real world” that requires improvements to the Holland Tunnel. “We are deeply troubled by the recent resolutions slammed through by the Hoboken...
hobokengirl.com
Where to Buy School Supplies in Hoboken + Jersey City
Summer is nearing its end, which means the start of a new school year is just a few weeks away. In between final trips to the beach or drying off from the pool, getting children ready to return to the classroom will be a top priority — which means knowing where to go for back-to-school shopping. We’ve rounded up some local stores to grab notebooks, folders, pens, and tech needs to help make school supply shopping in Hudson County as easy as possible. Read on to find the most convenient locations for school supplies in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond.
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council poised to vote on resolution against $4.7B N.J. Turnpike widening
Following a resolution approval in Hoboken last night, the Jersey City Council is poised to vote on a resolution against the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike widening project next week. Mayor Steven Fulop has already come out against the three-phase proposal, which would begin by...
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run case is moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run violations against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise will be heard in Essex County Superior Court, court officials in Newark said Friday. The case against the 36-year-old DeGise, who struck a cyclist in Jersey City July 19 and fled the crash scene, was moved from Jersey City Municipal Court because of DeGise’s position as at-large councilmember. Another factor in moving the case out of Hudson County is that DeGise’s father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise.
Rename sports complex for heroic Jersey City police officer; Enforce traffic laws; Remembering Mayor Cucci; Dem congressmen fail us | Letters
I would like to affirm my support for the dedication of the sports complex that has been historically referred to as the Montgomery Gateway in honor of the late Jersey City Police Lt. Chirstopher Robateau, who died tragically on Jan. 5, 2018. It will help cement his memory in the community, honoring a good man, loving husband and father and a proud product of Jersey City who died as he lived, serving and helping others.
rew-online.com
$9.8M in financing secured for Jersey City multi-housing development
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9.775 million in construction financing for One Mallory, a 44-unit, seven-story luxury multi-housing development at 70 Fisk Street in Jersey City’s West Side. JLL represented the borrower, 70 Fisk, LLC, to secure the 2.5-year, floating-rate construction loan through Spencer Savings...
jerseydigs.com
Just Fish Bar & Grill Opens in Downtown Newark
A restaurant near Newark’s City Hall that has been in business for almost three decades has opened their latest endeavor along one of Downtown’s most popular retail stretches. Over the weekend, Just Fish Bar & Grill launched inside the former 27 Mix space at 27 Halsey Street. The...
