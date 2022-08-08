ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out

It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs

NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Business briefs, Aug. 14, 2022

SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, has been awarded a five-star rating — the highest overall — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care, according to a statement. The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with...
SHARON, CT
Register Citizen

New deal could bring methadone clinic to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Planning and Zoning Commission members have agreed to a settlement — pending court approval — that would pave the way for a methadone clinic to be built by The Root Center for Advanced Recovery. In September 2020, the Manchester-based health care agency applied for a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns

NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
WEST HAVEN, CT
#Inflation And Economy#Hedge Fund#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ct#Democratic#U S Senate#Democrats#Microchips#Medicare
Register Citizen

CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story

NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Register Citizen

Winsted restaurateur succeeds by giving back

WINSTED — George Noujaim likes to treat people the way he would like to be treated, and said he carries that philosophy over into his restaurant, catering and wholesale food businesses. Noujaim, owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, specializes in authentic Lebanese foods, many made with a variety of herbs...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer

MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

