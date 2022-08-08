Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
Register Citizen
CT essential worker bonuses could shrink before they’re even handed out
It became increasingly likely Thursday that Connecticut officials’ plan to give $1,000 bonuses to many essential private-sector workers will be scaled back. Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced late Thursday that roughly 47,000 workers already have requested applications through the Premium Pay Program’s first six days. It’s not mathematically possible...
Register Citizen
Health care company with Norwalk offices announces layoffs
NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.
Register Citizen
Business briefs, Aug. 14, 2022
SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, has been awarded a five-star rating — the highest overall — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care, according to a statement. The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with...
Register Citizen
Connecticut school districts can’t find enough teachers: ‘We must address working conditions’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a new school year only weeks away, some Connecticut school districts face a startling problem: They don’t have enough teachers. Amid the multi-year disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, administrators and education officials say recruiting and retaining...
Register Citizen
New deal could bring methadone clinic to Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Planning and Zoning Commission members have agreed to a settlement — pending court approval — that would pave the way for a methadone clinic to be built by The Root Center for Advanced Recovery. In September 2020, the Manchester-based health care agency applied for a...
Register Citizen
Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns
NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
Register Citizen
Danbury has approved recreational pot establishments. Where and when could the first business open?
DANBURY — If the many calls to the city’s planning office are any indication, Danbury could see high interest from prospective marijuana retailers after officials approved new regulations permitting a limited number of these establishments. The city has been getting calls for months about its plans for cannabis...
Register Citizen
Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns to Green Saturday for first time since 2019
NEW HAVEN — The colorful flag of Puerto Rico rose above the New Haven Green Thursday — just as Puerto Rico’s colorful culture will spread across it Saturday as the 2022 Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven returns downtown for the first time since 2019. This year’s...
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Register Citizen
A week after hearing cries for help from Bloomfield tenants, town leaders brainstorm solutions as problems persist
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The main door to Building 18 at Wedgewood Apartments in Bloomfield opens without a key. The smell is overpowering, even with a mask on. A short walk down the length of the building leads to a stairwell heading down...
Register Citizen
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
Register Citizen
CT man who bought house from alleged bogus owner recounts incredible story
NEWTOWN — The uninhabited home along the shoreline of Lake Zoar piqued Eugene Tortorici’s interest. The self-described entrepreneur had wanted to purchase property along the lake, a reservoir on the Housatonic River that snakes through four towns in lower Connecticut. Tortorici saw the waterfront property, located down a...
Register Citizen
New Haven, Spinnaker dedicate 135 units at Audubon apartments; break ground for 66 more
NEW HAVEN — City officials joined the developer of the Aububon New Haven apartments Wednesday both to dedicate 135 new units and break ground for 66 new apartments around the corner on Audubon Street. Both sections are part of a total 470-unit complex that takes up more than an...
Register Citizen
Top Connecticut golfers set sights on 122nd U.S. Amateur
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As soon as he saw the email in his inbox, Ben Day picked up the phone and called the United States Golf Association. He didn’t get through. Day then emailed the USGA in response, leaving his cell phone...
Register Citizen
Stratford aviation enthusiasts plan ‘fly-in’ at Sikorsky Memorial Airport
STRATFORD — Pilots and aircraft from across the region are expected to touch down at Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial Airport this weekend as part of a two-day celebration of the area’s storied aviation history. The Connecticut Air and Space Center is hosting a general aviation fly-in during the...
Register Citizen
10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Register Citizen
Waterbury man sentenced after police find kilogram of cocaine, two loaded guns, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Waterbury man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday after police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and two loaded firearms during a state parole compliance check, according to federal prosecutors. Keven Santos, 24, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in federal court to...
Register Citizen
Winsted restaurateur succeeds by giving back
WINSTED — George Noujaim likes to treat people the way he would like to be treated, and said he carries that philosophy over into his restaurant, catering and wholesale food businesses. Noujaim, owner of Noujaim’s Mediterranean Bistro, specializes in authentic Lebanese foods, many made with a variety of herbs...
Register Citizen
‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer
MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
