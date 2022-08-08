NORWALK — A Dallas-based health care firm this week posted notice of layoffs that will include employees in its Norwalk office. The expected terminations were prompted by Signify Health LLC’s decision to end “Episodes of Care” services, which was driven in turn by changes in federal policy on health care pricing, company officials said. A total of 489 workers are expected to lose their jobs, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO