ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 5

Rick Bars
5d ago

Trump had already passed this and was going to go into effect in January 2021 which would have cut the price to only a few bucks but Biden took that away and put human lives in danger and this moron’s statement isn’t going to do anything. It’s all talk.

Reply(1)
10
debbie rick
5d ago

but yet you keep voting in the same people with the same results, you get what you vote for.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Hartford, CT
Vaccines
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Hedge Fund#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ct#Democratic#U S Senate#Democrats#Microchips#Medicare
New Haven Independent

New Haven Primary Election Results

Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsTimes

Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Puerto Rico man sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking cocaine into CT, prosecutors say

NEW HAVEN — A Puerto Rico man was sentenced for trafficking cocaine across the region, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven ordered Jose Angel Suarez, 39, of Veja Baja, Puerto Rico, to serve five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Wednesday.
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy