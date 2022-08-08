Read full article on original website
Related
Park City with an impressive win over Wasatch, as South Summit and North Summit start season strong
The Park City Miners picked up their first win of the year, as they traveled to the Heber Valley for a classic rivalry against the Wasatch Wasps. After a sloppy first quarter filled with blunders and penalties from both sides, the Miners entered the halftime down 7-10. After halftime however, there was no looking back for the Miners. Early in the 3rd quarter, Park City quarterback Chase Beyer connected with wide receiver Joseph Elridge for a 59 yard touchdown. The Miners then proceeded to score three unanswered touchdowns to finish the night 31-10 over the Wasps.
Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week
In late June, public backlash over a plan to cut down trees at a state park in Midway delayed a new campsite project there. Next week, the public will find out what the plans are. In a public meeting Tuesday, the Utah Division of State Parks will announce updated plans...
Wasatch County pledges $2 million to preserve Midway farm as open space
The Wasatch County Council unanimously approved $2 million to help conserve land near Midway as open space. Just west of the Zermatt Resort, the nearly-120-acre Lundin property is known for its wildlife, as well as the agricultural and historic value it adds to a very visible area in Midway. “I've...
Back 2 School Basics sets up local students with school supplies
At a time of rising costs for many essentials, local students in the Wasatch Back are benefiting from a back-to-school shopping program. This week, children in Summit and Wasatch counties will do some shopping before they return to school this month. Wednesday through Friday, over 1,400 students will receive $100...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Twelfth Night” comes to Timpanogos Valley Theater Aug. 19-22
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” is hitting the Heber Valley next weekend. The product of an annual “boot camp” for adults, the Heber-based company will use a small group of actors to put on the show. The romantic comedy brings shipwreck, lost siblings, disguises and love to...
Goats help with weed control, fire prevention in the Basin
Grazing goats control vegetation and weeds, and reduce wildfire risk in the Willow Creek area. About 300 goats are nibbling the plants in the fields north of Willow Creek Park in the Snyderville Basin this week. Grazing is a natural way to remove weedy, invasive plants and restore wild grasses, says Basin Recreation Open Space Specialist Seychelle Marcus.
Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation
Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.
Committee named to search for new Summit County manager
Nine Summit County residents are on the hiring committee to identify candidates to replace former County Manager Tom Fisher, who departed at the end of July. Claudia McMullin is one of them. She served on the County Council for two terms, retiring her seat in 2016. During her tenure, she selected the last two county managers, Bob Jasper and Tom Fisher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
August 24 open house set for winter transit service proposals
This winter, Park City transit could be adding a few new bus routes as well as transit on demand to some of town’s outlying areas. But city officials will be looking for public input before adding the $1.6 million price tag to the budget. Park City Transit officials revealed...
Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mayor commit to lots of public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development revisions.
A meeting between Park City Mayor Nann Worel, council member Jeremy Rubell and Deer Valley residents was set for a casual Q and A last Saturday. But it quickly became a grilling session about the proposed Snow Park development when more than 100 homeowners turned out. Lakeside Deer Valley resident...
Crews quickly control Magpie Hill Fire near Heber City
A brush fire that broke out southwest of Heber City a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday grew to approximately 20 acres before crews stopped its progress. A little before 9 p.m., crews reported the fire was 100% contained. Wasatch County Fire first responded to the Magpie Hill Fire at 3:15...
City answers resident questions about fractional ownership in open house next week
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken said the city hopes to hear from anyone with questions and feedback - whether they’re concerned residents or people living in fractionally owned homes. Representatives from Pacaso, a company that offers fractional ownership in Park City, will be on hand at the open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heber Leadership Academy accepting applications for second year of city-sponsored education, service
After an inaugural year of local government workshops, networking and a community service project, the Heber Leadership Academy starts back up this month. Last year, 20 Heber Leadership members included city employees, commuters who worked in Heber Valley businesses and schools, and residents who wanted to become more involved in their community.
Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
Summit County gets $30 million public transportation grant from federal government
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday that Summit County will receive $25 million to upgrade bus services, including giving them a lane of their own. The $25 million will fund 12-foot-wide dedicated bus lanes in both directions along State Route 224 between Kimball Junction and Park City. It...
Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday
The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission looks at affordable housing strategies
House Bill 462, which became law this year, requires counties to choose affordable housing strategies from a list of options provided by the Legislature, and propose ways to put them into practice. According to a staff report, Summit County is already using eight strategies that match some on the state’s...
Gates installed to slow bike traffic on busy Park City trails
The McLeod Creek trail begins at the Snow Creek Shopping Center. It crosses Meadows Drive and runs parallel to SR 224 into the Snyderville Basin. It's a popular multi-use trail for recreation, dog walking, and commuting. Silver Quinn’s trail runs behind the Park City Hospital along US 40. Bicycle traffic on the pathways can, at times, create safety risks due to the bike speeds, trail traffic, and the busy intersections it crosses.
Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires
The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike. Two hikers discovered the fire, which started roughly half a mile from a trail. Firefighters cut down a large tree that was burning and quickly contained...
54 new artists headline this weekend's Kimball Arts Festival
More than 180 artists will be in town this weekend for the 53rd annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival. Eyes will be on the sky for the opening of the annual festival as the weather forecast is calling for some showers each afternoon during its run. Rain or shine, Kimball Arts Center Director Aldy Milliken is excited about the lineup.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0