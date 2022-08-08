ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Park City with an impressive win over Wasatch, as South Summit and North Summit start season strong

The Park City Miners picked up their first win of the year, as they traveled to the Heber Valley for a classic rivalry against the Wasatch Wasps. After a sloppy first quarter filled with blunders and penalties from both sides, the Miners entered the halftime down 7-10. After halftime however, there was no looking back for the Miners. Early in the 3rd quarter, Park City quarterback Chase Beyer connected with wide receiver Joseph Elridge for a 59 yard touchdown. The Miners then proceeded to score three unanswered touchdowns to finish the night 31-10 over the Wasps.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Decision on massive, old Midway trees coming next week

In late June, public backlash over a plan to cut down trees at a state park in Midway delayed a new campsite project there. Next week, the public will find out what the plans are. In a public meeting Tuesday, the Utah Division of State Parks will announce updated plans...
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Back 2 School Basics sets up local students with school supplies

At a time of rising costs for many essentials, local students in the Wasatch Back are benefiting from a back-to-school shopping program. This week, children in Summit and Wasatch counties will do some shopping before they return to school this month. Wednesday through Friday, over 1,400 students will receive $100...
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wasatch County, UT
Local
Utah Sports
KPCW

Goats help with weed control, fire prevention in the Basin

Grazing goats control vegetation and weeds, and reduce wildfire risk in the Willow Creek area. About 300 goats are nibbling the plants in the fields north of Willow Creek Park in the Snyderville Basin this week. Grazing is a natural way to remove weedy, invasive plants and restore wild grasses, says Basin Recreation Open Space Specialist Seychelle Marcus.
SNYDERVILLE, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council may donate $2 million to open space conservation

Wasatch County could use voter-approved bond money to help conserve a farm in Midway as open space. The Lundin family in Midway is considering selling 119 acres in the Heber Valley to Utah Open Lands, which would then place a conservation easement on the parcel. The deal would prevent building on half the land, and allow for up to two homes per acre on the other half.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Committee named to search for new Summit County manager

Nine Summit County residents are on the hiring committee to identify candidates to replace former County Manager Tom Fisher, who departed at the end of July. Claudia McMullin is one of them. She served on the County Council for two terms, retiring her seat in 2016. During her tenure, she selected the last two county managers, Bob Jasper and Tom Fisher.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nac#Road Biking#Volunteers#Summit Challenge
KPCW

Crews quickly control Magpie Hill Fire near Heber City

A brush fire that broke out southwest of Heber City a little after 3 p.m. Wednesday grew to approximately 20 acres before crews stopped its progress. A little before 9 p.m., crews reported the fire was 100% contained. Wasatch County Fire first responded to the Magpie Hill Fire at 3:15...
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
KPCW

Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner

Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hold property tax briefing Wednesday

The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will join the meeting to discuss their roles and how properties are calculated and taxed. Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said a public hearing following the briefing will give residents time to express any concerns. “So an excellent chance for everyone to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Gates installed to slow bike traffic on busy Park City trails

The McLeod Creek trail begins at the Snow Creek Shopping Center. It crosses Meadows Drive and runs parallel to SR 224 into the Snyderville Basin. It's a popular multi-use trail for recreation, dog walking, and commuting. Silver Quinn’s trail runs behind the Park City Hospital along US 40. Bicycle traffic on the pathways can, at times, create safety risks due to the bike speeds, trail traffic, and the busy intersections it crosses.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Lightning and campsite use sparks local fires

The Park City Fire District responded to a fire in Jeremy Ranch above Moose Hollow Friday morning that was caused by a lightning strike. Two hikers discovered the fire, which started roughly half a mile from a trail. Firefighters cut down a large tree that was burning and quickly contained...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

54 new artists headline this weekend's Kimball Arts Festival

More than 180 artists will be in town this weekend for the 53rd annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival. Eyes will be on the sky for the opening of the annual festival as the weather forecast is calling for some showers each afternoon during its run. Rain or shine, Kimball Arts Center Director Aldy Milliken is excited about the lineup.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy