The Park City Miners picked up their first win of the year, as they traveled to the Heber Valley for a classic rivalry against the Wasatch Wasps. After a sloppy first quarter filled with blunders and penalties from both sides, the Miners entered the halftime down 7-10. After halftime however, there was no looking back for the Miners. Early in the 3rd quarter, Park City quarterback Chase Beyer connected with wide receiver Joseph Elridge for a 59 yard touchdown. The Miners then proceeded to score three unanswered touchdowns to finish the night 31-10 over the Wasps.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO