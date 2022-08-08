Alternative weekly newspapers are known for holding their city's institutional powers accountable, from government to the other media in town. In Baltimore, the City Paper circulated for four decades, and that alt weekly story ended like so many others - shuttered. The Baltimore Beat stepped in to fill the void, but roughly four months later, it shuttered, too. And ever since, journalists have been working to revive it. And this week that happened. The Baltimore Beat is back, now as a nonprofit, Black-led biweekly publication available online or in print, all free of charge. Lisa Snowden is the editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Beat, and she joins us now to discuss. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Lisa, and congratulations.

