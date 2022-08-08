Read full article on original website
c. o'Neal
5d ago
Let's report how the company utilizing bankruptcy law permitted them to wipe their debt. Company got rid of employees, their pensions, and retirement obligations. Yea for Jeffrey.
Rick Joseph
5d ago
New line up of woke toys to help speed up the indoctrination of children. Parents will be easily fooled and unknowingly they will help the company indoctrinate but normalizing the freak show.
James Harrod
4d ago
great to hear have always luv that store since a youngster and loved taking my kids there and my grandkids
baltimorepositive.com
DAY 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market and Red Brick Station
The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
weaa.org
Here's why the 'Baltimore Beat' relaunched as a Black-led, nonprofit publication
Alternative weekly newspapers are known for holding their city's institutional powers accountable, from government to the other media in town. In Baltimore, the City Paper circulated for four decades, and that alt weekly story ended like so many others - shuttered. The Baltimore Beat stepped in to fill the void, but roughly four months later, it shuttered, too. And ever since, journalists have been working to revive it. And this week that happened. The Baltimore Beat is back, now as a nonprofit, Black-led biweekly publication available online or in print, all free of charge. Lisa Snowden is the editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Beat, and she joins us now to discuss. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, Lisa, and congratulations.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed
UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
chestertownspy.org
A Tale of Two Counties: Talbot by Land and Talbot by Sea
The Talbot County visible from public highways and roads includes vast acreage of fertile farm fields and woods punctuated with numerous villages, towns and crossroads communities. According to the 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, the county’s 269 square miles includes a land area of 171,000 acres. Of those, 109,000 acres...
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
weaa.org
Lease extended for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage
(Baltimore, MD) -- The lease for a makeshift morgue in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore has been extended. The Maryland Board of Public Works extended the lease to help alleviate the backlog of cases in the city due to the pandemic, the rising number of homicides and drug overdose deaths.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
WDEL 1150AM
Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open
Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
hyattsvillewire.com
The Mall at Prince Georges
Tagged Gateway West, homes, housing, Hyattsville Crossing, The Mall at Prince Georges, townhomes. Mall at Prince Georges Plans Apartments for Old J.C. Penney Site. Tagged apartments, housing, Mall at Prince Georges, The Mall at Prince Georges. Posted on June 30, 2020 by Alison Beckwith. Prince Georges County Moves to Full...
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
