ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy