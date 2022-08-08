Read full article on original website
Close your legs
5d ago
I thought walking on the freeway was illegal? Where is law enforcement? Maybe they need to build donut shops closer to freeways.
Grow up or shut up
5d ago
Omg how sad 😔 . Rest there soul. Condolences to the family.
13-Year-Old Boy Dead, 5 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Department of Public Safety reported that a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive left a 13-year-old boy dead. Additional reports state that the crash also left 5 other people with life-threatening injuries; All 5 were taken to the hospital. Aerial [..]
L.A. Weekly
David Hand Killed in Motorcycle Accident on North 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near West Olive Avenue. The incident happened around 10:00 a.m., near West Olive Avenue on August 9th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a pickup-truck...
AZFamily
13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 13-year-old boy has died and several others, including two kids, are in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 17 near Union Hills Drive in Phoenix on Thursday night. The Department of Public Safety says two SUVs were involved in the wreck just before...
AZFamily
Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande. Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.
AZFamily
Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix, and police say the man was already lying on the roadway when he was struck. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Because the bicyclist was already down, Phoenix police say the driver of the car was unable to avoid the collision.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Male Driver Fatally Strikes Parked Big-Rig near Baseline Road. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., near Baseline Road on August 6th. Per reports, the male driver of a vehicle slammed into a parked semi-truck for reasons unknown. Despite life-saving efforts, medics pronounced the driver dead at the...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
AZFamily
Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. Mesa police tell Arizona’s Family they’re investigating the death of an adult man, but say it’s not the result of a traffic collision. Police added that another person has been detained.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]
Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix has ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle, authorities said. Plans are being made to reunite Gerardo Romero Barrera with his family, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Barrera was reported...
AZFamily
Family grieving after mother of two killed in tragic accident in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother of two was killed on Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car while standing on the sidewalk on 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Alberta Lavetta Cons, 30, called her fiance around 5:30 a.m., saying she was in a fender bender. She told him there was no damage, but the other driver didn’t speak English, so she needed help translating. After hanging up for a brief moment, she called her fiance back, which is when the crash happened.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
26-Year-Old David Hand Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Phoenix police officers responded to a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning. In a statement from Sgt. Vincent Cole, the crash happened near North 43rd and West Olive avenue around [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Murder suspect accused of repeatedly running over Mesa man with car in violent attack
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in Mesa after police say he purposely ran over another man with his car. John Lagana, 61, was taken into custody for the death of 63-year-old Christopher Heimer on Aug. 12. Surveillance video revealed that Heimer was walking down...
KTAR.com
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
AZFamily
DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Man’s Body Found on Mesa Road
An investigation is underway after Mesa police found a man’s body in the middle of a Mesa intersection. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the area of University Drive and Extension Road. Mesa police have released little details on the discovery but have relayed that the investigating in the death of the adult man is not the result of a traffic incident. Mesa police have detailed one person.
AZFamily
Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother of two killed in crash
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school...
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
