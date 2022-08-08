DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”

