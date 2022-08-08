ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Beavers practice at Reser Stadium for first time during fall camp

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, we got to look at how the Reser Stadium renovations are coming along. Wednesday, the Beavers practiced on that field. And we found out why this was an important session so early in camp. Wednesday felt like a major milestone in Oregon State fall...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg

Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths

Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Police attempting to locate 17-year-old Springfield juvenile

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo was last seen on the evening of August 7, 2022, at 11 p.m. in Springfield, Oregon. Gallardo is believed to have left the residence of their own accord, SPD said. Edgar...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kpic

Inflation making back-to-school budgets tight for local parents

EUGENE, Ore. — Watch #LiveOnKVAL for more on this story. After two stressful pandemic school years, parents in Lane County are dealing with a different stress: inflation driving record high prices for back-to-school supplies. Our news team spoke to parents and an economist at the University of Oregon about...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Wildland firefighter assigned to fire near Oakridge killed after being struck by tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

Lane County woman celebrates 101st birthday

MARCOLA, Ore. — Five generations of family gathered at Shotgun Creek Park north of Marcola Thursday to celebrate the 101st birthday of Auntie “Vee.”. One of 12 siblings, Viola "Vee" Hileman never thought she'd make it to 101, but she is now the oldest living female in her family.
MARCOLA, OR
kpic

Fire south of Reedsport burns 3/4 acre, under investigation

REEDSPORT, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a report of a fire south of Reedsport off Schofield Road Tuesday, CFPA reported. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before dark at 3/4 of an acre. Fire crews are working Wednesday to extinguish any remaining heat...
REEDSPORT, OR
kpic

Mosher Avenue rail crossing to close temporarily for reconstruction

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days so the crossing can be rebuilt later this month. The Mosher Avenue rail crossing between Spruce and Sheridan streets - used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park - is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
ROSEBURG, OR

