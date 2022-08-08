Read full article on original website
Suspect in North Bay Village Hit-and-Run That Killed Mom, 2 Daughters Extradited to Miami-Dade
The driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two daughters in North Bay Village back in June has been extradited to Miami-Dade. Julius Bernstein, 24, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday night, records showed. He had been taken into custody in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.
Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats
With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence. Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke." "Comments like this will be taken...
Argument Over Trailer Sale Turns Deadly in Southwest Ranches
An argument over a trailer purchase has left one man dead and another charged with murder, Davie Police said. Ramon Correa, 52, answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a travel trailer July 28, but didn’t have the money with him to pay for it, police said. According to the...
Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO
A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
BSO Investigates Bomb Threat at Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier
Deputies are investigating a bomb threat Thursday at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. The call of the threat came in at 12:35 p.m., and deputies responded to the pier at 200 NE 21st Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The public was asked to stay out of the...
Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber
A car’s dash-camera video and a distinct tattoo have landed a Sunrise man behind bars for armed kidnapping and robbery, police said. Anthony Deon Burns, 31, was arrested Monday after being identified as the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint, investigators said. The woman – whose name was...
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
Suspect Who Man Says Drugged Him Before $50K Fort Lauderdale Robbery Arrested
Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the woman they say drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings after meeting at a bar and bringing her home. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested Monday in Henderson, NV for driving with a suspended...
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie
One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale
Two men have been arrested after another man was shot in the face in North Lauderdale and one of them is facing a charge of attempted murder. Markell Moore, 18, is accused of firing the shot from a rifle, and Herbert Hicks, 40, allegedly helped Moore pick up the shell casings and hide the weapon.
Plea Deal Struck in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Pompano Beach
One of four suspects in the murder of local rapper XXXTentacion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants, according to his lawyer. “Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” attorney Jim Lewis said Friday. “He pled to a lesser included offense of...
WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents
Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets. The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.
Teachers Reveal Concerns and Hopes as They Prepare For New School Year
Kids, you’ve got a few more days to goof off. Teachers, not so much. Walk into any classroom in a South Florida public school and you’re likely to see teachers taping posters on walls, shelving books, pinning up decorations, and sanitizing materials. “Getting ready, seeing the teachers we...
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
