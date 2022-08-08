ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

NBC Miami

Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO

A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Investigates Bomb Threat at Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier

Deputies are investigating a bomb threat Thursday at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. The call of the threat came in at 12:35 p.m., and deputies responded to the pier at 200 NE 21st Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The public was asked to stay out of the...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber

A car’s dash-camera video and a distinct tattoo have landed a Sunrise man behind bars for armed kidnapping and robbery, police said. Anthony Deon Burns, 31, was arrested Monday after being identified as the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint, investigators said. The woman – whose name was...
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale

Two men have been arrested after another man was shot in the face in North Lauderdale and one of them is facing a charge of attempted murder. Markell Moore, 18, is accused of firing the shot from a rifle, and Herbert Hicks, 40, allegedly helped Moore pick up the shell casings and hide the weapon.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents

Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets. The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL

