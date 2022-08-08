ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

John Watt Talks Nanomaterials At The Periodic Table Monday At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op

Get the big picture on small things when John Watt talks nanomaterials for the August installment of The Periodic Table, a science outreach event organized by the Bradbury Science Museum. Join us on the patio Monday, August 15, 5:30-7 pm at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos. A materials chemist and electron microscopist at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Watt will discuss how cryogenic imaging techniques from structural biology research are having a big impact in materials science. Photo Courtesy LANL.
Yard Sale List: Aug. 12-14

4171 Arkansas Ave, Los Alamos. 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday. No early birds. Too much to list. Stop by and make an offer. 206 Rover Blvd, White Rock. 8 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday. Vintage items, collectibles and many vintage items. Vintage rock LPs from 1960s to 1970s and other records. Antique chairs and other vintage furniture. Tools and lawncare items.
Third Annual Stroll The Stables Slated For Sunday

Take the kids to the stables on North Mesa Sunday morning for a real treat. Courtesy photo. The 3rd Annual Stroll the Stables will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14. Visit the stables in the morning and then head over to the rodeo for the afternoon. This year there is lots to learn about:
County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Aug. 11 Available Online

Please take a minute to read through this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn about the changes CDC announced today regarding isolation, mask wearing and testing guidance; see the data indicating Los Alamos has moved to LOW on the Community Levels chart; and take this week’s survey! Click here to view the newsletter: https://conta.cc/3vXRJCz Courtesy LAC.
LAPD Investigating Anti-LANL Weapons Program Graffiti In Downtown Los Alamos

Graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue in downtown Los Alamos as well as in the Ashley Pond area. Photo by Lindsey Bargelt. Los Alamos Police Department is reviewing video of the downtown area of Los Alamos looking for clues as to who is responsible for graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue, Ashley Pond Park and Ashley Pond Pavilion.
Support Option D For Golf Course Expansion

I love the golf course. No, I don’t golf, but that expanse of green—glorious even in drought as we pour all our gray-water allotment onto it—is just plain restful to look at during these past 22 years of drought. I like walking the perimeter trail, too, and commuting on the Walnut Canyon trail over the bridges to Eastern Area. It’s not dangerous. You don’t need to worry about getting eaten by a bear or hit with a golf ball—I rarely see many golfers and even fewer bears.
LAHS Fall Sports Tickets And Season Passes Now On Sale

Los Alamos High School will kick off the fall sports season with a varsity football game on Friday, August 19. The Hilltoppers will host the Espanola Sun Devils at Sullivan Field. Game time is 7 pm. This year, tickets for all home events are $8 for adults, $5 for students...
