Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Philly Review
A beautiful ‘melting pot’ on East Passyunk Avenue
The South Philly landmark known as the “Singing Fountain” on East Passyunk Avenue got its name because of loudspeakers that can broadcast actual songs. The small triangle where it is located was created by the intersection of East Passyunk Avenue, Tasker Street and 11th Street. Passyunk Avenue is slanted because it was once an Indian trail that William Penn allowed to cross his original street grid. It comes from the Lenape word “Pachsegink” that means “in the valley.”
South Philly Review
Briefs: August 10, 2022
Screenwriter Chris Courtney Martin, a Philadelphia native, has released The Book of I.P. (Idol Poems) – a short hybrid poetry and essay collection. Each work in the collection represents an “ode” to story concepts Martin finds screen-worthy. The 65-page work contains 30 poems and two memoir-style essays. The book is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B148JKLM. For more information, go to https://alienbuddhapress.wordpress.com/2022/06/16/spotlight-the-book-of-i-p-idle-poems-by-chris-courtney-martin/.
Chef Jose Garces brings new restaurant to Rittenhouse
James Beard Award winner and former Iron Chef contestant Jose Garces recently opened a new restaurant, Buena Onda, in Rittenhouse at 114 S. 20th St. Featuring 1,700 square feet of space that can seat 48 people, the restaurant pays homage to Garces’ love of the Mexican coast and its cultures. It’s the restaurant’s second location in the city, along with its site in Fairmount.
South Philly Review
Crayfish dinner party at American Swedish Historical Museum
Enjoy a summer evening at the American Swedish Historical Museum at 1900 Pattison Ave. on Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. while indulging in Swedish favorites including a buffet of crayfish, Swedish meatballs, potatoes, cheese pie, salads, dessert and a glass of aquavit outside under a decorated tent. The Swedish tradition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New gallery opens at Magic Gardens Sept. 9
Paintings by Ashanté Kindle & Khari Turner opens in the galleries at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., on Sept. 9. The display of experimental paintings will be on view until Dec. 4. Ashanté Kindle and Khari Turner explore culture and generational lineage through personal narratives in their...
‘Garces Eats’ coming to Wells Fargo Center
Chef Jose Garces now has an appetite for sports. The award-winning chef will bring his prized food to the Wells Fargo Center in the fall, giving hockey, basketball and lacrosse fans something new and exciting to chew on. The brand-new culinary concept “Garces Eats” will be ready to serve hungry...
Community Calendar: August 10, 2022
Summer Reading Finale – From 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Whitman Library, celebrate the last day of summer reading with free books, giveaways and more. Bottle Cap Garden Ornaments – From noon to 4 p.m. at Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., join Ricky Boscarino of Luna Parc at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens for a unique family-friendly event. He will teach visitors how to turn all of our plastic bottle lids into fanciful garden ornaments like those that hang outside his kitchen. The event is free with admission. General admission tickets can be purchased via www.phillymagicgardens.com.
South Philly Review
Summer Sidewalk Sale and Stroll on East Passyunk Ave.
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District , home to more than 160 independently-owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is hosting Second Saturday Summer Sidewalk Sale and Stroll, an all-day affair of shopping locally-made, Philadelphia-themed, and vintage finds from shops, boutiques, and more, plus pop-ups, and grab-and-go fare, with a line-up of live music and entertainment, on Saturday, August 13 from morning till night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed up with senseless violence
A South Philadelphia neighborhood gathered to vent its frustration on continued gun violence. On Aug. 1, City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson led a Peace-Not-Guns Public Safety walk up the 1800 block of Sigel Street, which was where singer Joelill Foy was fatally shot outside his home a few days earlier. Foy...
Principal honored as unsung hero
A South Philadelphia native received a prestigious fellowship from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes. Jayda Pugliese was named 2022 Lowell Milken Center Fellow following a trip to Fort Scott, Kansas in late June to collaborate with the staff of the Lowell Milken Center, which is an international educational nonprofit.
Rittenhouse Fine Arts Show returns in September
The Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show will celebrate its 95th year on Sept. 16-18, securing its distinction as the oldest outdoor fine art show in the country. The show will host 145 artists from North America and will return to Rittenhouse Square for one of the nation’s best, originals-only fine art shows.
South Street gears up for busy August
A new initiative called “Meet Me On South Street” will take over the historic avenue every Thursday in August. The South Street Headhouse District announced the slogan, signaling dozens of local bars and restaurants to welcome the city for special food and drink promotions. The district will also highlight its unique businesses by having special shopping and art experiences in conjunction with the drinks and dining experience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I want to go home. I want my brother
I see Adam, a 10-year-old stranger, in a random apartment building on the Parkway. His head rests in his hands, his feet shake, and his voice whimpers. As an unsettling bombardment of fireworks and gunshots fire 50 feet away from us, I walk up to him, and he looks up to me. The words barely tumble out of his mouth, the shock still placed on his young shoulders as he says to me, a near stranger, “I want to go home. I want my brother.”
South Philly Review
Philly Cheese School opens brick-and-mortar in Bella Vista
The Philly Cheese School, an LGBTQ+ and woman-owned business offering classes on how to serve and prepare cheese, is getting its first brick-and-mortar location at 701 S. 9th St. in Bella Vista. Founded in 2020 by Montgomery County native Julia Birnbaum, the company initially offered virtual sessions on how to...
Briefs: July 27, 2022
Scanlon announces $267.8 million to support Pennsylvania small businesses. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $267.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative to support small businesses and underserved entrepreneurs as they emerge from the pandemic and spur economic growth across the state.
South Philly Review
Milk Jawn officially opens first brick and mortar
Philly-bred ice cream brand Milk Jawn finally opened the doors to its first brick and mortar at 1439 E. Passyunk Ave. on Friday, August 5. Amy Wilson, the brand’s founder, initially started making ice cream in her kitchen as a hobby back in 2012. With the help of partners Ryan Miller and Cathryn Sanderson, it developed into a delivery-only business by 2020 while also establishing pop-up shops at farmers’ markets throughout the city. Now, the brand is taking the next step with a brick and mortar shop.
South Philly Review
Dine “under the shambles”
It’s not too late to dine under the shambles this summer. Every Thursday through Sunday, the South Street Headhouse District closes the southbound lane of 2nd Street between Lombard and Pine to make room for on-street and outdoor dining. It’s called “Dining Under the Shambles” and it takes place...
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
Emergency training drills to take place in South Philly
City officials are warning residents that several emergency units will conduct training exercises in the area from July 27 and 28. The United States Army Task Force 46, a specialized homeland security response unit, will partner with first responder and healthcare partners in Philadelphia for Dense Urban Terrain exercise. Residents...
South Philly Review
Letter to the Editor: Great column on the Melrose
Tom Cardella’s column regarding the closing of the Melrose Diner was a beautiful and nostalgic tribute to the South Philly landmark.
South Philly Review
Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PAhttps://southphillyreview.com/
Comments / 0