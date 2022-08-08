Read full article on original website
Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning
A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
Steven Holden: Bringing Fracking Back to NYS & FLX Bad Decision
“The juice isn’t worth the squeeze” – that’s what the man who may go up against Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District is saying about her plan to bring fracking back to the Empire State. Earlier this month, Tenney proposed withholding...
Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality
New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
Polio Detected in New York City Sewage
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYCDOHMH) on Friday updated New Yorkers on the detection of poliovirus (the virus that causes paralytic polio) in sewage, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus. Polio can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and even death in some cases.
Gov Hochul Signs Green CHIPS Legislation, Thanks FLX for its Support
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed legislation meant to work in conjunction with the federal CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden on Tuesday. New York State’s Green CHIPS legislation seeks to lower emissions by boosting semiconductor manufacturing in the Empire State. Governor Hochul says the bill was...
State Senator Helming Partners w/ Red Cross for Ontario County Blood Drive
State Senator Pam Helming is joining forces with the American Red Cross to sponsor a community blood drive in Ontario County. The blood drive will be held August 22nd from 1:00-7:00p at the Canandaigua American Legion Post 256 on North Main Street. In a press release the senator for New...
Tompkins County State Forest Opens New Parking Area
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has announced the opening of a new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the town of Caroline, Tompkins County. “DEC values our partnership with Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Finger Lakes Trail...
County Officials to Hochul: Raise the Age Law at “Crisis Level”
A lack of juvenile detention facilities for teenagers charged with violent crimes under New York’s “Raise the Age” (RTA) law has reached a crisis level, often forcing counties to release the accused into the public and placing communities and children at risk. That’s the finding of a...
Cuomo Sues AG James Over Legal Fees
Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Multiple news outlets are reporting the former governor of New York is suing the attorney general after she denied his request to either be represented by the state or to have his private legal counsel paid for by taxpayers in April. The legal fees stem from the civil suit by a New York State Trooper who claims Cuomo sexually harassed her while she worked on his security detail as governor.
Seneca Lake “HAB Free” So Far in 2022
Week one of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters’ Association’s Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring season is in the books and there were no blooms found. In 2020 and 2021, volunteers reported HABs before the end of August. The average surface temperature on Seneca Lake last week was 76.9 degrees. The Association says combine that with air temperature averaging above 84 degrees, they expect to see blooms on the lake very soon.
Judge Cook Earns GOP, Conservative Nominations for State Supreme Court
Yates County Judge Jason Cook has been formally designated to appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Judge Cook unanimously won these designations at separate Republican Party and Conservative Party Judicial Nominating Conventions with Delegates in attendance from Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties (the eight counties that comprise the 7th Judicial District).
Alabama Angler Wins Cayuga Lake Bass Fishing Tournament
Reeling in nearly 100 pounds of bass during the Championship Round at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits made Dustin Connell one of the winningest anglers in Bass Pro Tour history. The Alabama angler took an early lead and held on tight to finish with 25 bass weighing 96 pounds, 12 ounces.
Off-Duty Law Enforcement Will Be Allowed to Carry Guns at the Fair
Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officers will not be barred from carrying firearms at the The New York State Fair. The fair will not be changing its policy during its run later this month and will allow off-duty police and peace officers to carry their personal and service weapons while at the fairgrounds.
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
NYS Fair Won’t Allow Off-Duty Cops to Carry Weapons at Fair
If you or someone you know is a police officer and plans on attending the New York State Fair later this month, you or they will not be allowed to carry your gun on you while off-duty. Newschannel 9 in Syracuse received word Tuesday from Syracuse area police departments that...
Arcadia Man Arrested Following Physical Altercation
The investigation into an incident that took place on July 27th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Arcadia man. Alexander Farnsworth was arrested after an investigation determined he had a physical altercation and made threats to an individual. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
