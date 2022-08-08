ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Radio Group

Sen. Schumer Talks CHIPS at Friday Stop in Corning

A stop in Corning Friday afternoon by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to talk about the local impact the signing of the federal CHIPS and Science bill will have on the region and Corning Incorporated specifically. Schumer said the funding in the bill will help bolster the Southern Tier’s largest employer’s operations in every corner of the state as one of the nation’s leading innovation companies that helps support the semiconductor industry. It also will provide critical funding that can help train the next generation of Corning manufacturing workers.
CORNING, NY
FL Radio Group

Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality

New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Polio Detected in New York City Sewage

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (NYCDOHMH) on Friday updated New Yorkers on the detection of poliovirus (the virus that causes paralytic polio) in sewage, suggesting likely local circulation of the virus. Polio can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and even death in some cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
FL Radio Group

Cuomo Sues AG James Over Legal Fees

Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James. Multiple news outlets are reporting the former governor of New York is suing the attorney general after she denied his request to either be represented by the state or to have his private legal counsel paid for by taxpayers in April. The legal fees stem from the civil suit by a New York State Trooper who claims Cuomo sexually harassed her while she worked on his security detail as governor.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Seneca Lake “HAB Free” So Far in 2022

Week one of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters’ Association’s Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring season is in the books and there were no blooms found. In 2020 and 2021, volunteers reported HABs before the end of August. The average surface temperature on Seneca Lake last week was 76.9 degrees. The Association says combine that with air temperature averaging above 84 degrees, they expect to see blooms on the lake very soon.
ENVIRONMENT
FL Radio Group

Judge Cook Earns GOP, Conservative Nominations for State Supreme Court

Yates County Judge Jason Cook has been formally designated to appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Judge Cook unanimously won these designations at separate Republican Party and Conservative Party Judicial Nominating Conventions with Delegates in attendance from Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties (the eight counties that comprise the 7th Judicial District).
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Alabama Angler Wins Cayuga Lake Bass Fishing Tournament

Reeling in nearly 100 pounds of bass during the Championship Round at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits made Dustin Connell one of the winningest anglers in Bass Pro Tour history. The Alabama angler took an early lead and held on tight to finish with 25 bass weighing 96 pounds, 12 ounces.
ALABAMA STATE
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Arrested Following Physical Altercation

The investigation into an incident that took place on July 27th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old Arcadia man. Alexander Farnsworth was arrested after an investigation determined he had a physical altercation and made threats to an individual. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

