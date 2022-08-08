Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
krwg.org
New Mexico updates public health order
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
rrobserver.com
RRPD and emergency communications personnel get pay raises
The agreement contains a variety of hourly rate pay increases to help with recruitment efforts. The Rio Rancho Governing Body Thursday finalized the approval process for a new collective bargaining agreement for the Rio Rancho Police and Communications Association. The new agreement runs from August 15 to June 30, 2025,...
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
rrobserver.com
Cemeteries lament bathing, homeless camps on grounds
The homeless people … use some of the smaller fountains throughout the park to wash themselves and we have caught them bathing, sometimes naked, in the larger fountains — Josh Glass, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery manager. There’s nothing new about homeless people seeking temporary refuge in cemeteries, but...
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
rrobserver.com
State to launch healthcare price transparency tool
The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has had the goal of establishing a new health insurance claims database for a while now. The DOH announced Wednesday that a database is on the way. The database will go live in early 2023. All Payer Claims Database (APCD) will include cost,...
rrobserver.com
The latest on NM’s tuition-free college — some answers and how to
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department is working to ensure that all New Mexicans receive accurate information on tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships as classes begin at colleges and universities statewide this month. Students should first contact the financial aid office...
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
rrobserver.com
Report: Sandoval, Bernalillo among top 20 counties in state with high COVID infection rates
Sandoval County (Rio Rancho) is number 17 among the state’s counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates, according to a report by Stacker. Neighboring Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) is 19. Sandoval County numbers are declining, however, the report said. Indeed, the county numbers per 100,000 residents is 5 percent lower...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
rrobserver.com
Art a way of life for Rio Rancho woman
Examples of Yolanda Howren Jones’s artwork are throughout her home studio. (Gary Herron/Observer) That Yolanda Howren Jones turned out to be competent artist is no surprise, when she says, “I know I loved to color and draw as a little girl.”. That would have been on the Rosebud...
Check the list: FBI updates names of missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an updated list, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of 186 missing Indigenous persons. It includes some missing for decades. The list, first released in July, took half a year to put together, according to the FBI. Justin Hooper at the Bureau of Indian Affairs called the […]
rrobserver.com
Blake’s Lotaburger adds heat to its menu with Buffalo Chicken Boat
Blake’s Lotaburger is adding some hot stuff to its menu. The new item, Buffalo Chicken Boat, features boneless chicken pieces that are lightly breaded, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing and served on top of a bed of natural fries. Sounds pretty good, but amounts...
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
rrobserver.com
RRPD, armed man exchange gunfire at Walmart Saturday morning
Listen to the interview with Rio Rancho Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy. Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart store at 901 Unser early Saturday, Rio Rancho Police officers found themselves in a dangerous shootout. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to the call, said Rio...
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
