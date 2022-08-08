ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

krwg.org

New Mexico updates public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rrobserver.com

RRPD and emergency communications personnel get pay raises

The agreement contains a variety of hourly rate pay increases to help with recruitment efforts. The Rio Rancho Governing Body Thursday finalized the approval process for a new collective bargaining agreement for the Rio Rancho Police and Communications Association. The new agreement runs from August 15 to June 30, 2025,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
EDUCATION
rrobserver.com

Cemeteries lament bathing, homeless camps on grounds

The homeless people … use some of the smaller fountains throughout the park to wash themselves and we have caught them bathing, sometimes naked, in the larger fountains — Josh Glass, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery manager. There’s nothing new about homeless people seeking temporary refuge in cemeteries, but...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

State to launch healthcare price transparency tool

The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has had the goal of establishing a new health insurance claims database for a while now. The DOH announced Wednesday that a database is on the way. The database will go live in early 2023. All Payer Claims Database (APCD) will include cost,...
HEALTH
rrobserver.com

The latest on NM’s tuition-free college — some answers and how to

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Higher Education Department is working to ensure that all New Mexicans receive accurate information on tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships as classes begin at colleges and universities statewide this month. Students should first contact the financial aid office...
COLLEGES
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ
rrobserver.com

Art a way of life for Rio Rancho woman

Examples of Yolanda Howren Jones’s artwork are throughout her home studio. (Gary Herron/Observer) That Yolanda Howren Jones turned out to be competent artist is no surprise, when she says, “I know I loved to color and draw as a little girl.”. That would have been on the Rosebud...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Blake’s Lotaburger adds heat to its menu with Buffalo Chicken Boat

Blake’s Lotaburger is adding some hot stuff to its menu. The new item, Buffalo Chicken Boat, features boneless chicken pieces that are lightly breaded, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing and served on top of a bed of natural fries. Sounds pretty good, but amounts...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
rrobserver.com

RRPD, armed man exchange gunfire at Walmart Saturday morning

Listen to the interview with Rio Rancho Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy. Responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Walmart store at 901 Unser early Saturday, Rio Rancho Police officers found themselves in a dangerous shootout. Police responded at 6:25 a.m. to the call, said Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM

