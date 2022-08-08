Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
Children slid down slides and put on plastic fire hats. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Johnson City Press
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Johnson City Press
Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school
BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
Johnson City Press
'Meet the Reporter': Come with Rick Wagner to interview Connor McMillian
Rick Wagner is a reporter at Kingsport Times News. He focuses on covering all things education. He has been reporting for 34 years and has worked at Kingsport Times News since 2005. In this segment of "Meet the Reporter," Rick shows us the behind-the-scenes of interviewing a local.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to citizens
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Johnson City Press
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Johnson City Press
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school...
Johnson City Press
Christian group to host Back to School Bash as well as a crusade later this month
ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11
Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
Johnson City Press
Connor McMillian: yard mower, baseball player, guitar player, electric lineman
KINGSPORT — Look, up in the sky. It's not a bird or a plane. But with due apologies to Superman, it is early Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate and work-based learning student Connor McMillian. He is about 55 feet off the ground in an Appalachian Power Company "cherry picker" or boom lift.
Johnson City Press
Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project
Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that it would be adding 60,000 square feet to its manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl acne wash, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton and Carter County officers were part of national investigation that brought life sentence for Charles Elsea
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr., on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board holding ESSER work session, director search called meeting next week
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a work session 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, to discuss further ESSER or Emergency Secondary Schools and Emergency projects. Following the work session, to address possible projects to cost $25 million at at Sullivan East High School ($15 million),...
Johnson City Press
Canter scores win No. 100 at Kingsport; VanDyke continues to roll
KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
Johnson City Press
Bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn
Kingsport’s Bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include re-enactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the Inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
Johnson City Press
Police bust two carhopping rings, recover half a million dollars in stolen property
More than half a million dollars in stolen property has been recovered and eight people are facing felony charges in a Northeast Tennessee auto burglary ring, Kingsport police said Thursday. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said there were two active rings that allegedly stole nearly...
Comments / 0