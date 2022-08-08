ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Off Leash Social: Business in full swing

Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Some Sullivan County offices planning move to former school

BLOUNTVILLE - At least two major county departments are planning to relocate from their relatively cramped quarters in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. The Sullivan County Finance Department and the Sullivan County Purchasing Agent's Office are making preliminary steps to move to the third floor of the former Blountville Elementary School.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County

WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on expansion project

Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project. The company announced on July 12 that it would be adding 60,000 square feet to its manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl acne wash, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton and Carter County officers were part of national investigation that brought life sentence for Charles Elsea

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr., on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Canter scores win No. 100 at Kingsport; VanDyke continues to roll

KINGSPORT — Kevin Canter hit a milestone with his 100th career victory Friday night at Kingsport Speedway. Driving the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, Canter went from fourth place to the lead on the opening lap of the Mod 4 feature. He proceeded to score a flag-to-flag victory at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'

Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bicentennial celebration to be held at Netherland Inn

Kingsport’s Bicentennial celebration will take place at the Netherland Inn on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include re-enactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the Inn’s grounds and take a photograph with an authentic stagecoach.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
KINGSPORT, TN

