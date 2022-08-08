Read full article on original website
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
How Long Does Weed Stay In Your System?
Marijuana is not legal in the United States. It’s easy to forget the fact that whether you live in weed-happy Colorado or quick-to-prosecute Idaho, the federal government does not recognize a right to carry, ingest, or grow marijuana. There are consequences to this fact if you choose to smoke pot, responsibly or not. Federal employment is one obvious one. If you’re in a job that tests, you need to pass that test. Custody is another sticky situation for marijuana users. Divorced dads can lose custody rights of their children if they fail that test.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for knee pain?
People of all ages can experience knee pain, which may begin suddenly or following physical activity or injury. Several medication options are available to treat knee pain, including over-the-counter drugs, prescription options, and injections. Knee pain can start slowly and gradually worsen over time. The medication a person takes to...
MedicalXpress
Mayo Clinic Minute: Learning the 'ABCDEs' of melanoma
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in cells that produce your skin's pigment. Regular skin checks can help you identify the warning signs and differentiate melanoma from noncancerous skin formations, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Moles are a common skin growth, and most are harmless....
physiciansweekly.com
Coping Patterns of Fibromyalgia Patients: Impact of FTI Program
The physical and mental symptoms of fibromyalgia (FM) syndrome include pain, tiredness, and sleep issues. The mental symptoms include sadness, mental weariness, and a sense of hopelessness. Problem-oriented, emotion-oriented, and avoidance were the 3 primary coping mechanisms employed by FM patients who reside in communities in the Gaza Envelope that are constantly threatened by armed conflict.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi named Hospital for Special Surgery's co-chief of spine
Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, will be co-chief of spine services at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery starting Oct. 2. Dr. Qureshi succeeds Harvinder Sandhu, MD, and will work with co-chief Andrew Sama, MD, according to an Aug. 12 hospital news release. Dr. Qureshi joined the hospital in 2017 after working as chief of minimally invasive spine surgery and associate director of the Spine Center at New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital.
A 100-year-old neurologist who's still working shares his secrets to longevity
Guinness World Records named him 'world's oldest practicing doctor.'
verywellhealth.com
What Is Chondrosarcoma?
Chondrosarcoma is a cancer that develops in the cells of connective tissue called cartilage. It is considered a type of bone cancer. The bones in the body most affected by chondrosarcoma are the femur, pelvis, knee, spine, and the upper and lower arm bones. This article discusses the symptoms, causes,...
Medical News Today
Best pain medications for stroke patients
Some people experience pain after stroke (PAS). This is a challenging complication for doctors to treat because some pain medications are no longer safe to take after a person has a stroke. Some stroke medications can also interact with certain pain medications. The medications a doctor will suggest for PAS...
physiciansweekly.com
Atrial Fibrillation Pattern & Outcomes of Early Rhythm Control (ERC) Therapy
It was unknown if the pattern of atrial fibrillation (AF) or the time of AF treatment affects how well the early rhythm control (ERC) works. For a study, researchers sought to examine patients who presented with various AF patterns and received either conventional treatment or ERC and were compared in terms of clinical features and outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease
Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
Groundbreaking New Alzheimer’s Research
The post Groundbreaking New Alzheimer’s Research appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Evidence is here, Gut Health is tied to Alzheimer's disease
It’s in the news: A fascinating new study (Primary Source) is showing something that the medical community has been suspecting for some time. The study shows that people who have certain GI disorders may be at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Freethink
A new drug could repair stroke damage to memory and movement
When a patient suffers an ischemic stroke — when a clot chokes off the blood supply of vital oxygen and nutrients to the brain — those brain cells begin to die within minutes. The resulting tissue damage can lead to long term complications, including paralysis, memory loss, depression, difficulty controlling emotions, and changes in behavior.
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in search for tinnitus cure
After 20 years searching for a cure for tinnitus, researchers at the University of Auckland are excited by 'encouraging results' from a clinical trial of a mobile-phone-based therapy. The study randomized 61 patients to one of two treatments, the prototype of the new 'digital polytherapeutic' or a popular self-help app...
MedicalXpress
Rotator cuff regeneration: Potential breakthrough treatment
A new way to regenerate muscle could help repair the damaged shoulders of millions of people every year. The technique uses advanced materials to encourage muscle growth in rotator cuff muscles. UConn Health researchers reported the findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) August 8th issue.
