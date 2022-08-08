34-year-old man shot multiple times in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
At around 9:07 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard.100+ shots fired in Gresham leaves 1 injured
Police said they arrived to find a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police performed emergency first aid before they said emergency medical personnel arrived to take the victim to a hospital.
Detectives are investigating the incident. Currently, there is no suspect information and no other details have been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 8