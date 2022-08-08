Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Searches find the body of a man missing at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area. 61 – year old Michael Smith had been fishing Sunday when he disappeared. Two companions couldn’t find him when they returned from a trip to town. Foul play is not suspected.
kjluradio.com
A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Boone County lake is identified. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Rocky Fork Conservation area Sunday afternoon, after someone reported that their friend, who had been fishing at the lake, was missing. The man’s body was pulled from the lake Monday morning.
kjluradio.com
Boone County man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend heads to trial in September
A jury trial is rescheduled for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled Tuesday for a jury trial to begin September 7. This is the fifth time a jury trial has been scheduled for Jones in this case.
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
kjluradio.com
Cause unknown for late morning house fire in Jefferson City
Jefferson City firefighters are called to a house fire in a neighborhood near the Highway 50/179 intersection. The call came in just after 10:30 this morning from the 2800 block of Kenborg Hills Road. By the time crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the side of the single-story home.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
kjluradio.com
Man arrested after several burglaries, vehicle thefts reported in Gasconade County
A Franklin County man is arrested after several burglaries and a vehicle theft in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the 1900 block of Epple Road near Hermann last Tuesday. While deputies were driving to the scene,they received a second call of a burglary in progress in the area.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of breaking out windows of 700 cars at Columbia lot
A Columbia man faces multiple charges for allegedly damaging more than 700 cars at an auto recycling lot in Columbia. Cody Boehmer is charged with two counts of felony first-degree property damage and two misdemeanor charges of first-degree trespassing. According to court documents, Boehmer illegally entered the lot of A...
kjluradio.com
Tips lead deputies to the arrest of suspect in burlgary of Midway Antique Mall in Columbia
Tips form the public help authorities arrest a suspect in the burglary of the Midway Antique Mall in Columbia. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the mall was burglarized early Sunday morning. Thousands of dollars of merchandise from several victims were stolen and the property was damaged. Deputies were able to get a photo the suspect from surveillance video and circulate it.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Highway Patrol identifies body of missing man north of Columbia
The Highway Patrol has identified the reported missing man who drowned north of Columbia over the weekend. Authorities recovered the body of Michael Smith, 61, of St. Louis on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. Smith had been reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation area Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was fishing with two friends, who had left to make a run into town then got back and couldn’t find him.
kjluradio.com
Tipton man killed in alcohol-related motorycycle crash in Moniteau County
One Tipton man is killed, another is seriously injured, in an alcohol-related motorcycle crash just west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports says Charles Gagnon, 59, was a passenger on a bike heading down Highway 50 Saturday night. The bike ran off the side of the road and overturned, ejecting Gagnon and the driver, David Burnett, 45.
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen arrested for firing gun at Phelps County fair
A Columbia teen is arrested for allegedly firing a gun at the Phelps County Fair. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies on duty at the fair responded to what they believed to be a gunshot on the property Friday night. Authorities say Shaquan Russell, 18, fired a handgun...
kjluradio.com
Colorado man seriously injured in fiery Boone County crash
A Colorado man is seriously injured in a fiery crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor Bryant, 37, of Denver, was driving on I-70, through Columbia, Saturday, when he ran off the side of the road. Troopers say Bryant’s vehicle rolled into the eastbound lanes of the interstate and caught fire.
Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick
A woman is facing a gun charge after allegedly shooting from her house at someone in Brunswick. The post Woman charged after firing gun in Brunswick appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Morgan County man sentenced to ten years for shooting neighbor in the face
A Morgan County man pleads guilty to shooting his neighbor in the face three years ago. On Monday, Revious Hamilton, Jr., of Stover, pleaded down to second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon. The prosecutor says Hamilton is a prior and persistent offender. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Randolph County man, child, seriously injured in motorcycle crash
A Randolph County man and an 11-year-old boy are seriously injured when their motorcycle hits a deer about eight miles west of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Henry Fainter, 50, was driving a motorcycle on Route B, about a mile and a half east of Yates, last night, with an 11-year-old boy riding as a passenger. Troopers say Fainter hit a deer in the road. The motorcycle overturned and ejected both Fainter and his passenger.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to setting fire inside church
A Jefferson City woman charged with setting a fire inside a local church last year pleads down to lesser charges. On Tuesday, Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, misdemeanor stealing, and second-degree property damage. She was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on each charge. Mullins had originally been...
