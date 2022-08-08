The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

Related
Social media model Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of murder
Social media model Courtney Clenney has been arrested in Hawaii on suspicion of second degree murder with a deadly weapon. The 26-year-old was held in Laupaheoheo, on the Big Island, by Hawaii County police and the US Marshals Service. She is at the East Hawaii Detention Centre awaiting her initial...
Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34
Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church
Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds
No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham
Cardiff will welcome back defender Perry Ng for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday. Ng was sent off in the opening-day success over Norwich for two bookable offences but has now served his one-match ban. Bluebirds boss Steve Morison will be without Vontae Daley-Campbell after...
Man charged over shootings which left a father-of-six dead and two people hurt
A man has been charged in connection with an alleged murder and three attempted murders following a series of firearm incidents in north-west Scotland. John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning. His family have paid tribute to the “loving husband,...
Prince reigns in Hornblower heat at Ripon
Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes. Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.
No worries for Brighton boss Graham Potter ahead of Newcastle match
Brighton have no fresh injury concerns as they welcome Newcastle to the Amex Stadium. Midfielder Jakub Moder (knee) is the only absentee for Seagulls head coach Graham Potter. Having opened their season with victory at Manchester United, Potter is likely to stick with the same starting XI. Newcastle midfielder Jonjo...
Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold
Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
Giggs’s ex ‘ashamed’ she stayed with player who ‘promised the world’, jury told
Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend has told a jury she is “hugely ashamed” that she kept going back to the former Manchester United player who “kept promising the world”. Kate Greville was asked at Giggs’s trial why she moved into the former Welsh international’s home during the first Covid-19 lockdown if “he had been a serial and violent abuser”.
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
Supreme Court refuses to hear Jeremy Corbyn appeal in libel case
Jeremy Corbyn has been refused permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge against a ruling in a libel claim brought against the former Labour leader by a political blogger. Commentator Richard Millett is suing Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.
Steve Morison ‘pleased as punch’ with performance as Cardiff edge Birmingham
Cardiff manager Steve Morison was “pleased as punch” with his team’s performance as they dominated Birmingham to record a 1-0 Championship win in the south Wales sunshine. Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game for the hosts after 17 minutes and the...
Ex-police officer gets seven years in prison over Washington Capitol riot
An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol in Washington DC has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt Thomas Robertson did not speak in court before US District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison.
Thunderstorms to hit north of UK while south continues to sizzle
The UK is braced for sizzling temperatures in the south and thunderstorms in the north on Sunday. The hot weather has already seen several wildfires erupt across England, while a body was found in a Doncaster lake after emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 20s had got into difficulty.
Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
Crawley draw another blank after goalless draw at Harrogate
Crawley have failed to score during their opening three league contests for the first time as an EFL outfit following a goalless draw at Harrogate. But the Red Devils did pick up their first point of the campaign and created the better opportunities against a subdued Sulphurites side. In a...
Richard Tait earns St Mirren first points of season with spectacular winner
St Mirren picked up their first points of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Ross County. Richard Tait’s spectacular effort early in the second half proved the difference between the sides in a match where neither goalkeeper had too many saves to make. The loss sends...
UN chief affirms support for denuclearised North Korea
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proclaimed unwavering UN commitment to a fully denuclearised North Korea, as a divided Security Council allows more room for the country to expand its nuclear weapons programme. Meeting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, Mr Guterres said he affirms the UN’s “clear...
