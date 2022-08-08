ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

CBS Detroit

Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Lenawee County Commissioners Receive 2021 Audit Report

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners were presented with their 2021 Audit report from an agency called Yeo and Yeo at their recent meeting. County government is in a good place financially…with a healthy general fund and plenty of cash reserves, as explained by Administrator Kim Murphy…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Civil Air Patrol Hosts LISD Teachers for Aerospace Education Workshop

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian Civil Air Patrol and the Lenawee Intermediate School District were part of a workshop Thursday at the County Airport. The Civil Air Patrol’s teachers workshop hosted 30 educators from around Lenawee County…and gave them experience with aerospace education. Lieutenant Colonel...
ADRIAN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Adrian City Band Performs Last Concert of Summer Series

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Band held their final performance of the summer concert series Thursday night at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion. After over an hours-worth of music, entertaining the crowd, Director Brian Gorski talked to WLEN News about how the past few weeks have been for the band…
Michigan Daily

DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Police: Addison Man Dies in Crash on Southard Highway

Rome Twp., MI – A 67-year-old Addison man died in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Michigan State Police said in a release Thursday that at around 3:35pm, troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to Southard Highway south of Burton Road for a single vehicle injury crash.
ADDISON, MI
wlen.com

Onsted Community Preparing for Festival Aug. 19-21

Onsted, MI – Summer events in Lenawee County continue next weekend with the Onsted Festival Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st. There will be a car show in downtown Onsted from 5-8pm and live music from 8 until 11pm Friday. There will also be the Kid Zone, food vendors and crafters starting at 5pm at the park.
ONSTED, MI
wlen.com

Tecumseh Center for the Arts Music Fest Returns Aug. 19-20

Tecumseh, MI – The TCA Music Fest returns to Tecumseh Center for the Arts on Friday, August 19th and Saturday the 20th. The outdoor music festival features a professional, outdoor stage on the TCA property with several musicians and bands from Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio. Friday performances include...
TECUMSEH, MI
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE

