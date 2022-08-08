Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois of Bonne Terre passed away Monday, August 8th, at the age of 72. A memorial gathering for Mary Courtois will be Saturday morning, August 20th from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.

BONNE TERRE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO