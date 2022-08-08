Read full article on original website
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd — Service 8/15/22 11 A.M.
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd of Plattin passed away on Wednesday (8/10), she was 87 years old. The visitation for Winnie Boyd will be Monday (8/15) morning from 10 until the time of funeral services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Clarence “Gene” Hall – Service 8/16/22
Clarence “Gene” Hall of St. James died last Tuesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Visitation for Clarence Hall will be Monday evening from 5 until 8 at Britton-Bennet Funeral Home.
Keith “Coty” Pratt – Service 8/15/22
Keith “Coty” Pratt of Bismarck died last Sunday at the age of 37. The funeral service will be Monday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Coty Pratt will be Monday afternoon from 3 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
Gary Thebeau – Service 2pm 8/13/22
Gary Thebeau of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 2:00 Saturday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Gary Thebeau will be 1 to 2 Saturday at the funeral home.
Wayne Anthony Reiter — Service TBA
Wayne Anthony Reiter of Festus passed away Monday, August 8th, he was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois — Service 8/20/22 11 A.M.
Mary Ann Hoelzel Courtois of Bonne Terre passed away Monday, August 8th, at the age of 72. A memorial gathering for Mary Courtois will be Saturday morning, August 20th from 9 until the time of the memorial service at 11 at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in DeSoto. Burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
JPAD changes in leadership working out well
(Crystal City, Festus) The Joachim Plattin Ambulance District is making the transition to operating without Administrator Curt Stueve. Stueve has retired from the district after a lengthy career as a 1st Responder. Ken Strathmann is the Deputy Chief of JPAD. He says Curt hasn’t left completely, he’s still helping out.
James Kelly Lee Pinson – Service 8/10/22 At 7 P.M.
James Kelly Lee Pinson dies Friday at the age of 58. The funeral service is Wednesday evening at 7 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for James Pinson is Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 7 at the funeral home in Potosi.
Harry L. “Sonny” Jennings – Service 8/11/22 At 2 P.M.
Harry L. “Sonny” Jennings of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Thursday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery. Visitation for Harry “Sonny” Jennings is Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 8 and Thursday afternoon...
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Annual Big River Run coming up in September
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks Foundation annual Big River Run is coming up on Sunday, September 18th. Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Division Manager Craig Luetkemeyer says typically 150-200 runners come out per year and it all starts and ends at the Northwest Sports Complex. Luetkemeyer adds they are...
Disability Resource Association New Mentoring Program
(Festus) Disability Resource Association in Festus has a new program offered to its consumers. DRA Director Nancy Pope says the program is called Jefferson County Peer Mentoring. Other than DRA, there are a lot of groups, agencies and organizations part of the new peer mentoring program. My MO Info ·...
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
Festus purchasing backup generators for its facilities
The City of Festus will be purchasing several backup generators for several of its facilities. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says many of the generators are several years old and needed to be replaced. The generators will be purchased from CK Power in Festus and BRDA Electric in Fenton...
Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County
(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
New JCSO North Zone office completed
(Hillsboro, High Ridge) After a long process, the new Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office North Zone facility is finally completed. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they drew up the plans to renovate a nearby space from the old location and it looks great. Sheriff Marshak says the new office also includes...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
