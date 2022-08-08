Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Left ventricular failure—the silent condition that could be fatal
Left ventricular dysfunction is the medical name for a weak heart pump. It's a condition that impacts about 9% of people over the age of 60. Paul Friedman, M.D., a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, explains the condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. Left ventricular dysfunction...
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
MedicalXpress
Bigger is better for genetic tests that check for cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias
When it comes to genetic testing for cardiomyopathy and heart arrhythmias, the bigger the test panel, the better, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. Currently, physicians typically use small gene tests, which are focused on finding specific types of cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body) or specific types of arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm). But in the new study, scientists found that using a large genetic panel that checks for many genes at the same time is more likely to identify whether a study participant has both cardiomyopathy and a heart arrhythmia.
MedicalXpress
Immune-inflammatory biomarkers higher in severe mental illness, type 2 diabetes mellitus
Individuals with severe mental illness or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) have increased levels of peripheral immune-inflammatory biomarkers, which may contribute to neurocognitive and social deficits, according to a study recently published in the Frontiers of Neurology. Marta Garés-Caballer, M.D., from the University of Valencia in Spain, and colleagues conducted...
MedicalXpress
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment
For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
MedicalXpress
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
MedicalXpress
Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children
Tears, tantrums, and distress—when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Health inequalities among ethnic groups have increased since pandemic, evidence shows
Existing health disparities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care has reported. Academics from the University of Leicester are urging care services to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on people from ethnic minority backgrounds...
MedicalXpress
Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released
The American College of Chest Physicians recently released a new clinical guideline on the perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy. Published in the journal CHEST, the guideline contains 44 evidence-based recommendations using established methodology to improve decision-making and to decrease practice variability. An update to the 2012 Perioperative Management of Antithrombotic...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover that people with blood-related cancers have a higher chance of COVID breakthrough infections
Individuals with blood-related cancers are more likely to experience a COVID-19 infection even after being vaccinated, a University of Kansas Cancer Center study has found. Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, discovered that patients with blood-related cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are 1.6 times more likely than other cancer patients to have breakthrough infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
More than 1 in 4 children hospitalized with COVID-19 or MIS-C have lingering complications more than two months later
In one of the largest follow-up studies to date, involving 25 pediatric hospitals, more than a quarter of children and adolescents hospitalized with coronavirus infection early in the pandemic still had health problems two to four months later, either persisting symptoms or activity impairment. The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, is published August 12 in the journal Pediatrics.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia
A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
MedicalXpress
New chip could make treating metastatic cancer easier and faster
Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have found a detection method that could revolutionize cancer treatment by showing how cancers metastasize and what stage they are. Cancer spreads via circulating tumor cells (CTCs) that travel through the blood to other organs, and they are nearly impossible to track. Now,...
MedicalXpress
A digital tool is helping cancer survivors cope with fear of recurrence
A self-guided digital intervention is showing promise for helping cancer survivors manage their post-treatment uncertainty. One of the most common worries cancer survivors have after treatment ends is that their cancer will return. For many, this fear can be debilitating and can significantly affect their well-being and ability to enjoy life. Now, a team led by UNSW Sydney researchers is investigating ways to increase access to much-needed treatment for fear of cancer recurrence through e-health.
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming the brain's cleaning crew to mop up Alzheimer's disease
The discovery of how to shift damaged brain cells from a diseased state into a healthy one presents a potential new path to treating Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, according to a new study from researchers at UC San Francisco. The research focuses on microglia, cells that stabilize the...
MedicalXpress
Inside America's rural maternal health care crisis: Why are women of color most at risk?
Maternal health care is disappearing across the rural U.S., forcing millions of childbearing people to travel long distances to deliver a baby and for prenatal care. Half of rural hospitals have no obstetric care, according to the American Hospital Association, leaving mothers in maternity care "deserts"—places with no labor and delivery units.
MedicalXpress
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
MedicalXpress
A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery
In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
