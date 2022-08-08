When it comes to genetic testing for cardiomyopathy and heart arrhythmias, the bigger the test panel, the better, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. Currently, physicians typically use small gene tests, which are focused on finding specific types of cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body) or specific types of arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm). But in the new study, scientists found that using a large genetic panel that checks for many genes at the same time is more likely to identify whether a study participant has both cardiomyopathy and a heart arrhythmia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO