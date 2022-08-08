ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MedicalXpress

Bigger is better for genetic tests that check for cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias

When it comes to genetic testing for cardiomyopathy and heart arrhythmias, the bigger the test panel, the better, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. Currently, physicians typically use small gene tests, which are focused on finding specific types of cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body) or specific types of arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm). But in the new study, scientists found that using a large genetic panel that checks for many genes at the same time is more likely to identify whether a study participant has both cardiomyopathy and a heart arrhythmia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Immune-inflammatory biomarkers higher in severe mental illness, type 2 diabetes mellitus

Individuals with severe mental illness or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) have increased levels of peripheral immune-inflammatory biomarkers, which may contribute to neurocognitive and social deficits, according to a study recently published in the Frontiers of Neurology. Marta Garés-Caballer, M.D., from the University of Valencia in Spain, and colleagues conducted...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment

For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction

If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Reframe the pain: Reducing needle anxiety in children

Tears, tantrums, and distress—when it comes to needles, many children struggle with anxiety. But with vaccinations becoming more regular, finding ways to help reduce needle-related fear and pain is high on the agenda. Now, new research from the University of South Australia shows that children's vaccination and needle fear...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Health inequalities among ethnic groups have increased since pandemic, evidence shows

Existing health disparities amongst ethnic minorities with diabetes have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care has reported. Academics from the University of Leicester are urging care services to address the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on people from ethnic minority backgrounds...
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Clinical practice guideline for perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy released

The American College of Chest Physicians recently released a new clinical guideline on the perioperative management of antithrombotic therapy. Published in the journal CHEST, the guideline contains 44 evidence-based recommendations using established methodology to improve decision-making and to decrease practice variability. An update to the 2012 Perioperative Management of Antithrombotic...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover that people with blood-related cancers have a higher chance of COVID breakthrough infections

Individuals with blood-related cancers are more likely to experience a COVID-19 infection even after being vaccinated, a University of Kansas Cancer Center study has found. Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, discovered that patients with blood-related cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are 1.6 times more likely than other cancer patients to have breakthrough infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

More than 1 in 4 children hospitalized with COVID-19 or MIS-C have lingering complications more than two months later

In one of the largest follow-up studies to date, involving 25 pediatric hospitals, more than a quarter of children and adolescents hospitalized with coronavirus infection early in the pandemic still had health problems two to four months later, either persisting symptoms or activity impairment. The study, led by Boston Children's Hospital, is published August 12 in the journal Pediatrics.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study of OTC supplements shows some have very high levels of levodopa, which can lead to paranoia

A team of researchers from the Cambridge Health Alliance and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy has found that over-the-counter supplements that are advertised as containing extracts from Mucuna pruriens, a type of bean that contains levodopa, sometimes contain high levels of levodopa. In their paper published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the group describes testing the levels of levodopa in several Mucuna pruriens–based supplements.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New chip could make treating metastatic cancer easier and faster

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have found a detection method that could revolutionize cancer treatment by showing how cancers metastasize and what stage they are. Cancer spreads via circulating tumor cells (CTCs) that travel through the blood to other organs, and they are nearly impossible to track. Now,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A digital tool is helping cancer survivors cope with fear of recurrence

A self-guided digital intervention is showing promise for helping cancer survivors manage their post-treatment uncertainty. One of the most common worries cancer survivors have after treatment ends is that their cancer will return. For many, this fear can be debilitating and can significantly affect their well-being and ability to enjoy life. Now, a team led by UNSW Sydney researchers is investigating ways to increase access to much-needed treatment for fear of cancer recurrence through e-health.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities—including sleep and alcohol use problems—according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between willingness to seek help among veterans of color and incidence of discrimination.
MILITARY
MedicalXpress

A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery

In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

