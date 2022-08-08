ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
unc.edu

Carolina alumni share advice for new Tar Heels

From getting involved in clubs to taking advantage of every opportunity, Carolina alumni know how to best experience UNC-Chapel Hill and everything it offers. To help our newest Tar Heels start their college years on the right foot, recent graduates passed down their knowledge to the incoming students.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

What to know when facing an eviction in NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?

As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall

WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

What luck! Cary man wins $300K+ jackpot on wedding anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary. George Dove of Cary had tried his luck on a Quick Pick ticket in the...

