kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
unc.edu
Carolina alumni share advice for new Tar Heels
From getting involved in clubs to taking advantage of every opportunity, Carolina alumni know how to best experience UNC-Chapel Hill and everything it offers. To help our newest Tar Heels start their college years on the right foot, recent graduates passed down their knowledge to the incoming students.
North Carolina city has already matched number of homicide deaths from 2021
In an arrest in one of the cases, a man with a wife and six children was killed during a family gathering in June.
cbs17
What to know when facing an eviction in NC
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Evictions are picking up again since the COVID-19 eviction moratorium ended one year ago. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead hosted a conversation Tuesday to help people learn about the eviction process and the help that is out there. “Durham is a rich resource filled community, but connecting...
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
triad-city-beat.com
What do Black folks really think of BLM yard signs?
As I walked around Westerwood on Saturday morning, I passed countless of Black Lives Matter signs staked in people’s front yards. White text on a black background, they were literal signs of solidarity, often shown by white people, in the midst of the revitalized movement for Black lives that took off in 2020.
cbs17
Durham County leaders OK $6 million for HQ for violence interrupters ‘Bull City United’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County commissioners voted Monday night to spend $6 million on a building that will become headquarters for the violence interrupter program called Bull City United. The commissioners voted to buy a building on Pettigrew Street that used to house The Boys and Girls Club...
cbs17
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
wunc.org
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest
Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
cbs17
NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
cbs17
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
WRAL
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
Raleigh, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cleveland High School football team will have a game with Wakefield High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
cbs17
What luck! Cary man wins $300K+ jackpot on wedding anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary. George Dove of Cary had tried his luck on a Quick Pick ticket in the...
