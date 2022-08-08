ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies’ unbeaten streak ends at 13 games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rowdies saw their unbeaten run end at 13 matches Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Louisville City. “We can live with a defeat, especially away to Louisville,” coach Neill Collins said. “That’s always a tough place to come. But it’s more the performance that really disappoints me. I don’t think the team did themselves justice.”
The Associated Press

Logan Webb stars as Giants beat slumping Pirates 2-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb struck out nine in eight sparkling innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Saturday night. Webb (11-5) allowed five hits and walked two in his second straight win. He pitched seven effective innings in a 6-4 victory at Oakland last weekend. Camilo Doval got three outs for his 17th save. Greg Allen walked with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. But Rodolfo Castro lined to left for the final out. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a solo homer, helping San Francisco to its fifth win in seven games. Wade also doubled and scored on Joc Pederson’s double in the first.
