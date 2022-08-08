According to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe and Brain Robb of Masslive, the Brooklyn Nets made a “jaw-dropping” trade proposal to the Boston Celtics. The report claims that the Brooklyn Nets requested both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a deal that would send All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics. This story breaks weeks after the Boston Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown and other players and picks to the Nets for Kevin Durant. The Celtics shot the deal down immediately according to the Boston Globe report.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO