Cleveland, OH

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Kings sign another Stephen Curry, LeBron James ex-teammate

After signing Kent Bazemore on a one-year deal on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings added another former teammate of Stephen Curry and LeBron James in Quinn Cook. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, the Kings and Cook have agreed to a one-year contract as well. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cook is expected to compete for Sacramento’s third point guard spot after spending the past 2021-22 season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
Nets Reportedly Ask for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Kevin Durant Trade

According to a report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe and Brain Robb of Masslive, the Brooklyn Nets made a “jaw-dropping” trade proposal to the Boston Celtics. The report claims that the Brooklyn Nets requested both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a deal that would send All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Boston Celtics. This story breaks weeks after the Boston Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown and other players and picks to the Nets for Kevin Durant. The Celtics shot the deal down immediately according to the Boston Globe report.
Collin Sexton not close to deal with Cavaliers

The continued standoff between the Cavaliers and free agent Collin Sexton hasn’t been contentious, but it doesn’t appear the two sides are close to an agreement, sources tell Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Sexton’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, continues to insist that his client deserves the salary...
CLEVELAND, OH

