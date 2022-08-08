DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO