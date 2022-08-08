ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Who sang the national anthem at the Field of Dreams game?

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes. Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her...
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61

A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Man convicted in fatal LeClaire boat crash gets 1 year in Scott County Jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
