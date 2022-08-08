Read full article on original website
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
ANKENY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday revealed the manner and cause of death for the family members killed on July 22 at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Officers responded to the scene at about 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 22 in the park's campground and found...
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque is the oldest city in the state of Iowa, nestled along the limestone bluffs of the Mississippi River. Located about an hour north of the Quad Cities, News 8 explored three spots to take in the scenic views. Eagle Point Park. Situated on the north...
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the first pitch was thrown at the Field of Dreams game Thursday night, Jessie James Decker took to the iconic diamond to honor the stars and stripes. Over the course of her music career, she's released 3 albums and 5 EPs, garnering modest sales. Her...
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
APPLE RIVER, Ill. — After losing control of his vehicle, a motorcyclist crashed into a ditch Sunday, July 31 along East Stagecoach Trail in rural Apple River, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Scott Sigler of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was traveling westbound on Stagecoach Trail....
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that killed Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to court documents from Wednesday's sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash. However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence was suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
