Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Fascinating Record Collections From Around the Hudson Valley
Check out some cool vinyl record collections from music fans around the Hudson Valley. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years with 9.2 million records sold in the U.S. back in 2014, a 260% increase since 2009. Also, sales in the UK increased five-fold from 2009-2014. And the sales just keep increasing.
Foreigner Rocks WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods (Recap)
Foreigner brought all the hits to Bethel, NY this past weekend at the WPDH Summer Concert. It was a great night this past Sunday, Aug. 7 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Sullivan County as Foreigner helped WPDH celebrate 46 years as the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll!
Enter To Win: Camp Like A Rockstar In The Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley is a beautiful place with many great areas to go camping. Here at WPDH, along with Dutchess Beer, Stella Artois, and Glampstar want to have you Camping Like A Rockstar this Summer or Fall!. For the month of August, stop out and see the WPDH Crew at...
Young Winner of Ulster Sticker Contest Creates New Masterpiece
The winner of a contest to design Ulster County's "I Voted" sticker has done it again. Hudson Rowan is an impressive 14-year-old. We had the honor of meeting him in July just as he was being thrown into the national spotlight after a drawing he created in just ten minutes became a viral sensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good
Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
Rave-Worthy Restaurant Now Open at Former Ulster Howard Johnson’s
You may or may not be old enough to remember Howard Johnson’s. Not the motels, the restaurants. When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there were Howard Johnson’s Restaurants everywhere. And I feel as though we stopped at at least one every time we went on a family road trip. We even had one in Newburgh where I grew up, and I went there many times.
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Gouda News: Historic Cheese Festival Returns to the Hudson Valley
Calling all cheese lovers, are you ready for this?. Imagine a day filled with trying different types of your favorite cheese. From bleu to brie, cheddar, camembert, goat, gorgonzola and more, it would truly be a cheese lovers Heaven. Is cheese good or bad for you?. While some consumers think...
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0