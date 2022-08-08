NCT 127 is set to release new music. On Aug. 8, NCT 127 announced via a press release that they will drop their fourth Korean album in September. But that’s not all. It was also announced NCT 127 will soon make their return to North America with upcoming shows in both Los Angeles and New York. Though no dates have been announced for the album release or concerts, the press release said updates will come in the next few days.

