Deputy in Oklahoma shot; scene still active
WASHINGTON (TND) — A deputy, as well as a civilian, were shot in Oklahoma on Friday, according to authorities. The Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police said a Grady County Sheriff's Office deputy was wounded near Bridge Creek around 11:30 a.m. EDT. The deputy is being transported via helicopter...
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against Jayana Webb for crash killing two troopers — PHILADELPHIA (CBS3) - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice.
Cincinnati gunman found to have deep ties in Pennsylvania
The recent Cincinnati gunman, revealed to be Ricky Schiffer, has been discovered to have connections to Pennsylvania. Schiffer was reported to have attended and graduated high school in central Pennsylvania in 1998. That same year, he enlisted in the Navy and would then go on to serve on the USS...
Concerned caretakers threaten strike over poor labor practices
Caretakers are voicing concern, unsure of the future of care in the state with threats of a strike imminent. Workers in 39 homes in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are in the process of negotiating contracts. The industry secured $600 million of funding from the state budget and 70% of that is required to go to bedside care.
New licensing requirement for recovery houses raises concerns
Since starting the Recovery House and D&A Facility Licensing requirement, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs said they are having trouble convincing recovery houses to apply for the license. The license allows recovery houses to do two things:. 1 - to use federal or state funds for recovery...
Free and reduced-price school meals lessen school stress
School meal relief is reverting back to it’s pre-pandemic ways and raising concerns of food insecurity among students. “We were disappointed that the federal government did not continue with, you know, free lunch for all students,” Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Executive Director Dr. Mark DiRocco told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
