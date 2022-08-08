Read full article on original website
Holly Shelter fire holds steady in size and containment
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters report firefighting efforts and Friday’s rainfall have held the fire burning in Pender County. The Juniper Road Two Fire is now 1,226 acres and remains 25% contained Saturday afternoon. The fire that’s in the Holly Shelter Game Lands was caused by a...
Forest Service revises downward size of Holly Shelter fire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State foresters have revised the size of that forest fire burning in Pender County. The Juniper Road Two Fire is now 1,230 acres and remains 25% contained Friday morning. The fire that’s in the Holly Shelter Game Lands was caused by a lightning strike on...
School supply giveaways in Eastern Carolina
N.C. (WITN) Ahead of the school year, there are a few areas giving preparing kids for the new school year by giving out free school supplies as prices continue to soar due to inflation. The Duplin Event Center in Kenansville will be giving out free backpacks with school supplies for...
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
Six deputies shot in North Carolina in recent weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Six deputies have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks, two of them were killed. The most recent one happened Thursday night in Wake County. Little details have been released about the shooting. On July 23, a Sampson County deputy was shot while responding...
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
Traffic stop leads to Craven County drug charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop landed deputies in one Eastern Carolina county a stash of heorin and methamphetamine. Craven County deputies arrested Scotty Hastings, of Havelock, on Tuesday, after stopping his vehicle near the Cove City exit of U.S. 70. The 40-year-old Hastings was charged with felony...
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men. Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.
New Bern man charged in statutory rape of 12-year-old
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern teenager is accused in the statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl. Craven County deputies said they began looking into the sexual assault of the child earlier this month. They have charged Deriante Gooding with first degree statutory rape of a child under...
