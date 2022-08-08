Read full article on original website
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Former 'Nuke Football' Handler Hits Out After Trump Nuclear Code Claims
The U.S. nuclear launch codes won't have been compromised by Donald Trump if he took them to Mar-a-Lago, according to a former "nuclear football" carrier.
