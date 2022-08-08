Read full article on original website
Three men arrested across the country for 2005 murder of woman found in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Three of four murder suspects have been arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman in 2005 who was decapitated, authorities said Thursday. The body of Shanan Lynn Read, 33, was found headless and decomposing in a plastic container floating in Puget Sound in January 2006.
Southern Oregon skies still smoky from northern California fires
SOUTHERN OREGON — The haze tinting the sky, refracting the sunrises and sunsets this week, is originating from multiple fire incidents in northern California. "These pictures are screenshots from fire.airnow.gov, which is a fantastic resource if you’re wanting to know where the smoke is coming from," Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
