Iowa State

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin

The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months.  The state’s previous applications for the program were denied. The new application comes just weeks before many Iowa students will return to fall classes. […] The post Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Norwood says Iowa is 'out of balance' with water quality, soil loss and rural population decline

The Democrat running for Iowa agriculture secretary said he’ll represent farmers and consumers if he’s elected. Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood spoke to a small crowd at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox on Thursday afternoon. He said the position of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture must have a strong focus on food, land and water.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State’s Office Makes Offer To Improve Voter Access

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is making an offer aimed at improving voter access to the November general election. The 99 counties in the state have until the end of this month to apply for a one-thousand dollar grant. Those counties can use the money to improve accessibility and receive communication, etiquette, and sensitivity training for interacting with voters who have disabilities.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Acre by acre, some Iowans try to restore the state’s natural prairie

As Kelly Madigan ducks under branches and pushes aside brush, it’s clear that she’s familiar with the landscape. She looks natural as she hikes up the part of the Loess Hills that lies in her backyard in Monona County, the water bottle on her hip bobbing as she ascends the lush landscape. In 2020, she walked the 260 miles it takes to pass through the entirety of the unique landform – trekking all the way from Plymouth County to the Missouri border.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
iowatorch.com

Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
IOWA STATE
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan

Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat

(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check

An eastern Iowa hospital has been cited by the state for hiring, without a full background check, a nurse who was later fired for the suspected theft of opioid narcotics. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals reports that in January a registered nurse working at Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital procured a 100-microgram vial of […] The post Hospital nurse suspected in opioid theft was hired without a background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA

