restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Sacramento
Asian food enjoys great popularity across the United States. The various cultures within the wider definition of Asian cuisine are experiencing massive interest, including the many delicious dishes available at Thai restaurants. Sacramento is a particularly great destination if you’re looking for an authentic Thai food dining experience. I’ve...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Rat Sightings in Homes Continue to Rise
A recent survey done by Harris Poll found that 37% of people had seen a rat in their home in the past year, a figure that has gone up by 7% over the past decade. Sacramento is no. 29 on Orkin’s list of “top rattiest cities” in America, and the summer months are when rats thrive on the streets in a busy, urban environment – they are living off the trash that we dispose of. But as the weather grows cooler in the fall, rats often find their way indoors looking for food and warmth. Preventative steps should be taken now to deter them before it becomes a problem.
abc10.com
Costco officially opening store in Linda
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County. On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.
Land Park’s Duck and Lily ponds to be emptied
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento, along with the Sacramento Zoo, moved to empty two ponds at William Land Park in an effort to protect from the bird flu. Bird flu has not yet been detected in the zoo’s birds, but the zoo said the nearby Duck and Lily ponds put it at risk. The disease […]
galtheraldonline.com
Galt Homes of the Month
The Galt Beautification Committee recognized two local residences as Homes of the Month in July. Of Sean and Ilene Givens’ home on Buttercup Circle (first photo), the committee said, ‘This home was chosen for the sheer beauty and style of the landscaping, and the home. Lovely colors and cleanliness add value to the homes around it.' Pictured in the second photo, the Di Maggio Way home of Ron and Sherri Raeta and Charles Becker ‘was chosen for its clean beauty and the dedication to a low-water ecoscape. The owners’ obvious pride in the beautification of their home shines.’
KCRA.com
Want to ride the Polar Express? How to get pre-sale tickets for Old Sac's coveted train ride
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It may be August, but you should already start planning ahead of you're thinking of riding the Polar Express in Sacramento. Anyone who's tried getting tickets knows this holiday-themed train ride can sell out quickly. For a chance at getting pre-sale tickets, you can become a member of the California Railroad Museum by the end of August.
Kitchen appliance causes fire in Folsom restaurant
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio. According to a news release, when the firefighters from the Folsom Fire Department arrived on the scene they found an “audible alarm, audible water […]
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
California castle with a carnival in the front yard asks $4M
Tired of waiting for the carnival to come to town to take a spin on the Ferris wheel? You’re in luck. A new listing in Jackson, California, comes with not one, but two of the amusement park staples. Locals call the property, a turreted stone mansion with that carnival...
Elk Grove home has significant damage after fire
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they arrived to a house fire on Thursday in Elk Grove along Seasons Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene at 2:30 a.m. after they received the initial call at 2:25 a.m. and found a home on fire, according to fire officials. Fire officials said that all […]
rosevilletoday.com
Quarry Trail Elementary School
The mission of Quarry Trail Elementary School, an innovative and inclusive leader in education, is to empower all students to be compassionate and successful global citizens through a system distinguished by academic excellence, dual language education, sociocultural competence, social-emotional learning, and strong family and community partnerships. Rocklin, Calif. 95765. Elementary...
valcomnews.com
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14
The Sacramento Mariachi Festival to be held Aug. 14. Gearing for the annual Mariachi Festival de Sacramento, Mariachi virtuosa Dinorah Klingler stepped into an auditorium with about 90 seventh graders eager to greet her and listen to the award-winning musician play some songs for them. The brave students from Alexander...
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
iheart.com
New Bay Area Cruise Will Stop In Stockton & Sacramento For $6,000
American Cruise Lines wants to take you on a luxurious cruise around the bay area. Would you do it?. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long. It will begin and end in SF, but the route includes stops in Napa, Vallejo, Sacramento, and Stockton.
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom, El Dorado Hills firefighters snuff Palladio restaurant fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Wednesday night. Shortly before 11:00 p.m. units from Folsom Fire Department and mutual aide units from El Dorado Hills were dispatched to...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Amazing Greek Food in Sacramento
Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco may be the most touristed cities in California, but Sacramento is the state capital. It also has a wealth of attractions of its own. History buffs will love the State Capitol and Old Sacramento with its many museums depicting the Gold Rush and transcontinental railroad.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Sacramento
Sacramento sits inland of California’s Pacific coast, but thanks to a few rivers, the city isn’t totally void of waterways. The proximity to the water inspires some incredible seafood restaurants that fish lovers will surely enjoy!. You’re not limited to fine dining seafood, although that’s an option....
