Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27. Troopers made contact […]
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
Stolen Cannon, Side-By-Side & Drugs Seized; Three Arrested in Liberty, Maine
The Maine State Police arrested three people in Liberty on Thursday, August 4th for multiple charges including drug trafficking. Police also found stolen items including a cannon and a Can-Am side-by-side vehicle. Warrants for Arrest. The arrest came after Troopers located a 27-year-old man on School Ridge Road in Liberty....
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering woman in Acadia hit-and-run
(WABI) - The man accused of murdering a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Acadia has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted for intentional and knowing murder for the death of Nicole Mokeme. According to authorities, Mokeme was hit and killed at Acadia...
Unity man faces multiple charges following alleged standoff
BELFAST — Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court Wednesday. Nickerson was arrested early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with police. Judge Eric Walker presented Nickerson with a number of alleged offenses that he has been charged with in relation to...
Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK - Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section. Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be...
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home
A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
Man found dead inside Bed-Stuy trash compactor, police say
A man was found dead inside a trash compactor in Bed-Stuy this morning, according to the NYPD.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Heroin and fentanyl mill dismantled in New Jersey, 3 arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ (Hudson County) – A two-month long inveisgation has led to the arrest of three New Jersey residents for various drug offenses, seizure of 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, and the dismantling of a drug mill, according to the New Jersey State Police. In May...
