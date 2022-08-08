ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
BELFAST, ME
WBRE

Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27. Troopers made contact […]
BRONX, NY
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
1010WINS

Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
BRONX, NY
foxbangor.com

Unity man faces multiple charges following alleged standoff

BELFAST — Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, made his initial appearance virtually in Waldo County Superior Court Wednesday. Nickerson was arrested early Tuesday morning following a confrontation with police. Judge Eric Walker presented Nickerson with a number of alleged offenses that he has been charged with in relation to...
UNITY, ME
fox5ny.com

Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK - Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section. Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be...
BRONX, NY
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
longisland.com

Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Raymond Dziadul, 43, of Mount Arlington Borough was sentenced on August 5 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

