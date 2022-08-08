Read full article on original website
Hockey community rallies to help Dexter man paralyzed in game
CHELSEA, MI - Neal Boudette described his friend and sometimes hockey teammate Bill Ellsworth’s fall as a freak accident. The fall wasn’t the result of a malicious hit, but something that could have happened to anyone in the over-40 hockey league at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. Ellsworth...
Three Flint boxers from same gym to compete at national Golden Gloves tournament
FLINT, MI -- Three boxers from the same gym will be representing Flint on one of amateur boxing’s biggest stages next week. Jaquan McElroy, Christopher Thompson and Sardius Simmons, all who train out of the Berston Field House boxing gym located on the city’s north side, will compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sweet Whimsies is the go-to source for milestone celebrations
DAVISON, MI - While some food trucks keep things simple, there is nothing ordinary about Sweet Whimsies. Sweet Whimsies is a food truck that specializes in making homemade sweets and desserts for people celebrating milestones in life with those they love and care about most. Ranging from weddings, birthday parties...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fermentation is the trick to good dough at Ann Arbor’s Bigalora
ANN ARBOR, MI -- According to Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina, the trick to good dough is to leave it alone for 72 hours. While the pizza at the Ann Arbor eatery features a variety of combinations of vegetables, meats and cheese, the menu is set apart by its dough, said Valerie Tranchida, regional manager for the Michigan brand.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Football’s in the air; gun range has horse farm owners saying ‘nay’
The days of summer are fleeting. Soon, Ann Arbor will become football city – from Friday night lights at the high schools to the roaring crowds at the Big House. We are publishing a preview story each weekday for all the Ann Arbor-area high school football teams leading up to opening week Aug. 26. Our prep sports reporter Greg Wickliffe recently had previews about Skyline, Whitmore Lake and Lincoln, with more to follow.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lumberjill Concessions has sweet s’more ‘egg roll,’ savory pulled pork nachos
EVART, MI — Lumberjill Concessions, a food truck found at the summertime Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival and other events in Michigan, offers a sweet s’more “egg roll,” plus savory pulled pork nachos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, olive burgers and Swamp Fries. Just like the classic...
SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs
KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Biscuits and gravy are a staple at Crowe’s Nest Café
NAPOLEON, MI – The Crowe’s Nest Café is a new place that all can feel welcome in. Husbands Dave and Tom Crowe-Garey of Jackson opened the new café in Napoleon Township three weeks ago. With more than 32 years of culinary experience, Dave has always wanted to open his own restaurant. After searching for the right fit, the pair love the space they have now next to the Napoleon Airport.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
See how new Ypsilanti restaurant C. King and Co. makes Guinness Tiramisu
YPSILANTI, MI -- Chef Rich Muszynski has transformed a nearly 200-year-old historic building in downtown Ypsilanti into a renovated modern charcuterie, pizza and salad restaurant offering updated takes on refined classics. Muszynski, a Michigan native with 30 years of culinary experience has opened several restaurants across the country and spent...
A Saline resident is Michigan’s History Teacher of the Year
SALINE, MI - Adam Sakel wants students who take his history classes to have a better understanding of themselves, as well as know how to critically examine ideas and present their own ideas respectfully and persuasively. That learning process also should include hands-on activities to make the subject come alive,...
9th annual BBQ Cook-off to be held at Davison Farmers Market this Saturday
DAVISON, MI – Davison’s 9th annual family-friendly BBQ Cook-off event will be held this Saturday, August 13 at the Davison Farmers Market. The summertime BBQ Cook-off event is located at the market, 8110 E. Court St. It will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
BIGGBY COFFEE co-owner Michael McFall provides advice for small business owners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Grabbing a cup of BIGGBY COFFEE is probably part of a lot of people’s daily routine in Genesee County. BIGGBY COFFEE is the U.S.’ third largest coffee franchise which started in Lansing, but has spread across all of the U.S., including in the Genesee County area.
Celebrate one last day of summer fun with free entry to Cascades Splash Pad
JACKSON, MI – Consumers Energy is sponsoring one last day of summer fun before kids head back to school. Jackson residents and their kids are invited to join Consumers Energy for a ‘Last Day of Summer’ splash bash Friday, Aug. 19, at the Cascades Splash Pad, 1401 S. Brown St. Entry is free for everyone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Color-changing mocktail at Miss Kim in Ann Arbor is magic you can drink
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Miss Kim has brought mocktails back to the menu, and owner Ji Hye Kim hopes its most visually intriguing drink, the 9Tail Mocktail, is symbolic of transformation after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love antique shopping? Then check out these Ypsilanti stores who thrive through collaboration
YPSILANTI, MI -- Mercedes Crane and Jeremy Thybault knew they’d be neighbors with next-door Apple Annie’s Vintage Clothing when they opened Ambient Antiques in August 2021. Then, The Thrift Depot opened on the other side, and they became side-by-side trio of similar stores along Cross Street in Ypsilanti....
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
Mott Community College president elected chair of statewide board
FLINT, MI – Mott Community College President Beverly Walker-Griffea was elected chair of the Michigan Community College Association (MCCA) Board of Directors. Walker-Griffea was elected during the organization’s summer conference in July, according to a news release from Mott Community College.
