Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle in Louisiana
According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
houmatimes.com
LDWF agents arrest Cutoff man for boating violations following boating incident
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff man for alleged boating violations on Aug. 11 in Lafourche Parish. Agents arrested Carl Cressionie, 58, for operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel. Agents booked him into the Lafourche Parish Jail.
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
houmatimes.com
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
Treme residents seek to have homeless encampment moved from beneath Claiborne bridge
We spoke with the city and a spokesperson told us, that the city can't force the people living under the bridge to move.
Shooting outside church after funeral leaves 1 injured; suspect arrested
PLAQUEMINE, La. - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person was injured and a suspect was arrested in a shooting outside a church after a funeral on Friday, Aug. 12. Sheriff Brett Stassi said Anthony James,18, of Baton Rouge, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
WWL-TV
Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans. Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes. He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview. One of his alleged victims...
L'Observateur
Police respond to potential threat at WSJ
EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St. has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the […]
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
houmatimes.com
CPRA Completes the Bayou Decade Ridge & Marsh Creation Project
The Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project was recently completed by the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CPRA) and Restore or Retreat (RoR), along with other coastal community stakeholders, support the completion of this important project. RoR Executive Director Joseph Orgeron said, “Continued pressure from subsidence and sea...
