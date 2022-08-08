ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schriever, LA

brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest Cutoff man for boating violations following boating incident

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff man for alleged boating violations on Aug. 11 in Lafourche Parish. Agents arrested Carl Cressionie, 58, for operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel. Agents booked him into the Lafourche Parish Jail.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice

Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week. The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
L'Observateur

Police respond to potential threat at WSJ

EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
EDGARD, LA
houmatimes.com

CPRA Completes the Bayou Decade Ridge & Marsh Creation Project

The Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project was recently completed by the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (CPRA) and Restore or Retreat (RoR), along with other coastal community stakeholders, support the completion of this important project. RoR Executive Director Joseph Orgeron said, “Continued pressure from subsidence and sea...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

