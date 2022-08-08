Appalachian Power will conduct a test of its electricity generating units at the Leesville Dam

Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham First eyes Main Street grant
The River District Association brings new business to Danville through the Dream Launch program — which awards selected entrepreneurs a grant to start or expand a business. It's seen as a way to populate the many storefronts in River City and return vitality to the downtown area. The Danville-Pittsylvania...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
chathamstartribune.com
Breaking ground on Caesars Virginia in Danville
With scoops of dirt from silver shovels, Danville moved toward becoming a destination city this morning when the ground was officially broken for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site. "It's a transformational project," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. The $650 million resort and casino is expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, as well as visitors from all over the globe. "This feel more like a pep rally than a groundbreaking," said Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which has joined Caesars as investor partners. Locally, Kirby Wright of Negril Inc and W & W Luxury Limousine Service and Tammy Wright-Warren were announced as being a third, local and minority partner in the venture. The casino is expected to open in late 2024.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville-based Ballad Brewing expands sales to North Carolina
A small Danville business is expanding south of the border. The state border, that is. Ballad Brewing recently announced a partnership with Advintage Distributing in North Carolina. Ballad will offer their award-winning brews for the first time in the Tar Heel state. Ballad Business Manager Austin Bunn calls it the...
chathamstartribune.com
Inmates moved to Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Prisoners at the Pittsylvania County Jail were moved to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail due to electrical issues at the facility. The Pittsylvania County maintenance department on Wednesday found an electrical issue and called in an outside contractor. The problem centers on a specific circuit associated with the wiring that...
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening Soon
(JP Photography/Adobe Stock Images) Roanoke residents are feeling the heat and it's not just the weather. Home and rental prices are increasing in cost and some people are struggling to keep up with the payments.
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
chathamstartribune.com
Support sales tax initiative for schools
I am watching, reading and listening to the discussions over the November vote for a one-cent sales tax for school repair or construction. As is the most common case in these matters, the loudest voices seem to be negative, but I am in favor of this one-cent sales tax. When I ask folks why they voted against this sales tax or are against it now, the majority has responded, “I don’t know what it is for, or who it will impact.”
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near Dry Bridge Road. The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Route 29, one tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road in Pittsylvania County. A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on Route 29, and...
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
WSLS
Danville’s White Mill project just steps away from beginning construction
DANVILLE, Va. – A project years in the making is now just a few steps away from beginning construction. Danville’s White Mill has sat vacant for over a decade, and after years of discussion, the former textile mill will soon get a makeover. Now there are just a...
WSLS
Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg closed due to accident involving power lines
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Part of Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg is closed, according to Lynchburg DES. Officials said part of the road is closed due to an accident involving power lines. Drivers have been asked to avoid the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive between Billy Craft and Sheetz.
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
chathamstartribune.com
God’s Final Call and Warning provide temporary relief
Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School was the host for God’s Final Call and Warning’s latest event on Aug. 3. Ralph Rhyne is the president and founder and he explains the mission behind the effort. “My organization works with the Danville School Board to eliminate childhood hunger and food insecurity...
chathamstartribune.com
Hands-on learning promotes life skill development with 4-H
Pittsylvania County 4-H hosted two day camps in July for local youth. Cloverbud Day Camp (ages 5-8) was offered July 25-26 and Junior Day Camp (ages 9-13) was offered July 28-29. Throughout both day camps, participants experienced a variety of learning opportunities. Coaches from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League led...
