Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

US Sen. Schumer: Science and Computer Chips Act benefits WNY - but US lags in chip production

LEROY, N.Y. — From the Bob Johnson Chevrolet car dealership in LeRoy, Genesee County to Baxter International, which makes medical infusion pumps in Medina, Orleans County, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was out and about Thursday touting his Chips and Science Act recently signed by President Joe Biden. The legislative package will seek to ramp up U.S. computer chip production which has in turn stalled production of new cars and other products consumers count on.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Puerto Rican flag raised in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the start of celebrating the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York!. Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square, officials raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the beginning of the celebration. The 20th annual parade will be held next Saturday, Aug. 20...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Festival of India to celebrate 75th anniversary of independence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — August 15th is the nation of India's Independence Day. Local organizations are getting ready to celebrate and share their culture with the community. This year is really special because it marks the 75th year of India's Independence Day and after two years of waiting because of the pandemic, the Festival of India is finally coming back.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Olcott Beach once again safe for swimming

OLCOTT, N.Y. — After being closed for the fifth time this season, Olcott Beach is once again open for swimming. Thursday afternoon, the Niagara County Department of Health rescinded a beach advisory issued earlier this week. Officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public if the situation should change.
OLCOTT, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

