Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Three Chord Bourbon to expand nationwide after securing $4.3M, will add distillery in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 2018, rockstar Pat Benatar's guitarist and husband Neil Giraldo brought his Three Chord Bourbon headquarters to Clarence. It's all because his CEO Paul Nanula and COO Andy DeYoung are from Western New York. "The idea Neil had was to stimulate the consumer through music and...
US Sen. Schumer: Science and Computer Chips Act benefits WNY - but US lags in chip production
LEROY, N.Y. — From the Bob Johnson Chevrolet car dealership in LeRoy, Genesee County to Baxter International, which makes medical infusion pumps in Medina, Orleans County, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was out and about Thursday touting his Chips and Science Act recently signed by President Joe Biden. The legislative package will seek to ramp up U.S. computer chip production which has in turn stalled production of new cars and other products consumers count on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
Puerto Rican flag raised in Niagara Square
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday was the start of celebrating the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York!. Thursday afternoon in Niagara Square, officials raised the Puerto Rican flag to mark the beginning of the celebration. The 20th annual parade will be held next Saturday, Aug. 20...
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Efforts to save Great Northern Elevator enter a critical phase, next 48 hours are "crucial"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long 9-month battle for Tim Tielman and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo to save the Great Northern Elevator. The last of its kind still standing, anywhere, on the planet. "We're at an inflection point," Tielman said. After multiple court battles, accusations of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Niagara IDA gives formal approval to incentive package to lure Amazon
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday formally approved a financial package for Amazon, to build a mega-warehouse and distribution center in the town of Niagara. The proposal, which promises a lot of jobs, also continues to draw criticism, over the size of the incentives...
Aquarium of Niagara second Party On The Plaza
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara celebrated its second 'Party On The Plaza' on Thursday. The first one was held last week and it was a big hit. Families from around Western New York came out to enjoy lots of free friendly activities, snacks, live entertainment, and of course the sea animals.
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Buffalo metro ranks high for best places to be a teacher, study shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo metro is a top-ranking place to be a teacher. That’s according to SmartAsset’s latest study, analyzing data for the 137 largest metro areas in the U.S. for metrics such as income, housing costs, employment, school funding and classroom size. The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Festival of India to celebrate 75th anniversary of independence
BUFFALO, N.Y. — August 15th is the nation of India's Independence Day. Local organizations are getting ready to celebrate and share their culture with the community. This year is really special because it marks the 75th year of India's Independence Day and after two years of waiting because of the pandemic, the Festival of India is finally coming back.
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
Western New York experts talk about the CDC loosening COVID-19 recommendations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The CDC cites high levels of population immunity and high vaccination numbers as reasons why they feel the need to loosen COVID-19 recommendations moving forward. On Thursday, the agency announced some significant changes, including that it is no longer recommending:. Quarantining after being exposed. Test-To-Stay in...
NY State Ag & Markets provides an update on Spotted Lantern Fly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets provided an update on Monday regarding the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly. It has been the subject of previous reporting by 2 On Your Side due to its potential impact on some key crops here in Western New York.
Food collection drive at fair exceeds expectations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are well known for their generosity. But, they may have outdone even themselves when it came to the unprecedented response by those attending the opening day of the Erie County Fair on Wednesday, to a food drive held by FeedMore WNY. "The first...
Olcott Beach once again safe for swimming
OLCOTT, N.Y. — After being closed for the fifth time this season, Olcott Beach is once again open for swimming. Thursday afternoon, the Niagara County Department of Health rescinded a beach advisory issued earlier this week. Officials said they will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public if the situation should change.
Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend. Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location. Hours...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0