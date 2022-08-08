ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Baptist Health Community Outreach hosts free immunization clinics

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G2p1_0h9HgSwp00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the new school year quickly approaches and many parents with young children are already thinking of back-to-school supplies, it’s also important to not forget about immunizations required by state law.

Baptist Health Community Outreach is hosting several clinics for free back-to-school shots. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for children ages 12 and older. Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

North Little Rock

  • Heaven’s Loft (518 W. 26th St.) – Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jacksonville

  • Martin Street Youth Center (201 West Martin St.) – Aug. 13, noon to 3 p.m.

Little Rock

  • Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas (6221 Colonel Glenn Road) – Aug. 16, noon to 2:30 p.m.
  • Southwest Community Center (6401 Baseline Road) – Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m.
  • West Central Community Center (8616 Colonel Glenn Road) – Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Baptist Health Community Outreach Office (Partnership for a Healthy Arkansas Building,
    10117 Kanis Road) – Aug. 29, 3-6 p.m.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children who receive immunizations at each location.

Each child’s shot records as well as proof of Medicaid coverage or other health insurance, if applicable, must be presented before shots are given.

For more information and to preregister, call (501) 202-1540 . Walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
City
Jacksonville, AR
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Immunizations#Rock Mosaic Church#Medicaid
KARK 4 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy