wtaq.com
Analysis Begins for November Election, Following Tuesday Primary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It’s been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it’s been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Murder Suspect’s U.P. Assault Victim Speaks Out
IRON COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person.
wtaq.com
U.S. Venture Open Raises Nearly $5 Million to End Poverty in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — U.S. Venture surpassed their goal of $4.6 million with its annual U.S. Venture Open fundraiser. With hundreds of partners, golfers and volunteers, the company raised $4.8 million. The event brought in over 1,200 attendees and 900 golfers. It’s the nation’s largest one-day charity event....
