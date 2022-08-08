Monday Quick Hits: Mathis had 'really good' scrimmage, RBs hit holes hard, waiting game on Drew and much more

Read full article on original website
Adam Fuller goes in-depth about FSU's defensive performance in second scrimmage
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discusses how his side of the ball did in Saturday's second preseason scrimmage. He also provides some strong opinions about FSU's offense after three weeks of camp. The complete video interview is below:. On how the defense performed in the scrimmage. I...
John Papuchis talks special teams going live in the second scrimmage, return game
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke about the team's second scrimmage on Saturday evening. Papuchis discussed all phases of special teams, singling out some leading candidates in the return game. He also spoke about his defensive ends. Full video is below and quotes follow:
Five Scrimmage Takeaways
Florida State held its second and final scrimmage of preseason camp on Saturday evening. Below are five takeaways from the scrimmage after speaking with coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis. 1. Back-and-forth, physicality. Norvell was legitimately pleased with the...
UNC RB British Brooks to Miss 2022 Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's projected starting running back British Brooks will miss the 2022 season after suffering an injury during Saturday night's practice. A school official confirmed the season-ending lower body injury. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound graduate student had opted to return for a fifth season to lead the...
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
Everything Mike Norvell said about FSU Football's second preseason scrimmage, identity-to-date
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reviews the second scrimmage of the preseason for his Seminoles. He also spoke about the intentional challenges of the past week. He shared his thoughts on this team's identity to this point in the preseason. The full video interview is below:
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Thomas Harper is prepared for bigger role
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy says senior safety Thomas Harper is prepared to see a greater role this season.
Freshman Focus: QB Donovan Leary
Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary discusses his first training camp, what he's learning from the veteran quarterbacks and how watching his brother, NC State QB Devin Leary, has helped him.
Lanning says offense stole the show early in first scrimmage, defense rallied late
EUGENE, Ore. — Dan Lanning termed Saturday's first fall scrimmage as "a good first scrimmage", but plenty of room for improvement remains. The team spent the day inside an empty Autzen Stadium in a fully-padded scrimmage that concluded with some two-minute drill and other situational work. Media was unable...
Malcolm Epps doesn't mince words in his conviction of the USC TE group
“Personally, I feel like we have the best tight end room in the country.”. USC tight end Malcolm Epps made the attention-grabbing statement following USC’s fourth practice of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and even if people disagree, Epps thinks his teammates are great. “You can’t...
How Rattler, Doty performed during scrimmage No. 1
South Carolina took the field for its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium in preparation for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sept. 3 against Georgia State. Beamer has been impressed with what he has seen from his quarterbacks so far through preseason camp...
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
Beamer details which freshmen have caught his eye
South Carolina completed its first scrimmage of preseason practice on Saturday as it took the field at Williams-Brice Stadium. Following the scrimmage, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media to discuss how the team performed in both the scrimmage and through preseason practice so far. Beamer named...
Ohio State facing various injuries in fall camp
Just over a year ago, Ohio State welcomed the Big Ten Network out to fall camp practice and permitted members of the local media to watch the entire session. The big story that came from that practice was that quarterback C.J. Stroud, who technically hadn’t been named the starter at that point, wasn’t throwing.
Jake Dickert calls WSU RB Jaylen Jenkins 'fearless' after huge scrimmage
PULLMAN -- Freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins stole the show during Washington State's first fall scrimmage on Saturday. For a position WSU head man Jake Dickert has said will be by committee, Jenkins certainly made an impression to be a major part of that committee. "He's fearless," Dickert said of the 5-8, 177-pounder from Allen, Texas.
Position Evaluation: Can Jayden Williams break into the starting five on the O-line?
It is difficult to take away a lot from offensive line movements in a scrimmage like the one we watched Saturday. Left guard Nick Broeker played a few series then spent the rest of the time walking the sidelines and observing by design. Lane Kiffin, Jake Thornton and Company...along with a lot of NFL scouts...know what Broeker is capable of doing. The big man pretty much had a day off like so many other top Rebels in the team's first scrimmage of the fall.
Everything Dan Lanning said after the first fall camp scrimmage
The Ducks held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke with media members following its conclusion. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
Scrimmage No. 1: Jaylen Jenkins runs wild but WSU defense wins day
It was a defensive win on the day overall despite Jenkins' big day and a lack of takeaways. At the same time, the No. 1 offensive line did a solid job of holding up. Here's how we saw the scrimmage unfold.
