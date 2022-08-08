Read full article on original website
Hanson on the meaning of "MMMBop," and their new album
If you were around in 1997, you simply could not miss it: "MMMBop" was everywhere. The song, off Hanson's debut "Middle of Nowhere," helped sell more than 10 million albums, and knocked the Notorious BIG off the top of the charts. The song climbed to #1 in 27 countries, and turned the kid- musicians into true global celebrities.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best
You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Tom Waits Shares Unreleased Live Recordings Ahead of 2002 LPs Reissue
Click here to read the full article. Tom Waits marks the upcoming 20th-anniversary reissues for his Alice and Blood Money by unearthing a pair of unreleased performances of songs from those 2002 LPs. The flamenco-flavored spin on Blood Money’s “All the World Is Green” was recorded in Milan, Italy, 2008 as part of Waits’ Glitter & Doom Tour, while the stripped-down piano rendition of Alice’s “Fish and Bird” was performed in London in 2004: Both Alice and Blood Money were the result of Waits and co-writer Kathleen Brennan’s recent collaboration with playwright Robert Wilson, who they previously worked with for Waits’ 1989...
The Pogues’ bassist Darryl Hunt dies aged 72
The Pogues’ bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72. The punk group said on Twitter they were “saddened beyond words” to share that Hunt had died on Monday afternoon in London. Posting a black-and-white photo of Hunt holding a guitar case, they paid tribute by quoting...
Moves Like Jagger: How Mick Jagger Inspired Nick Jonas’ New Card Game Collab
Click here to read the full article. Nick Jonas has access to all the fanciest parties around the world, but the singer says his favorite “event” to attend days is a casual game night at home. The desire to spend more with family and friends is the inspiration behind his new partnership with LINKEE, a shout-it-out trivia game that Jonas is helping to bring to the U.S. The singer first talked up the original British version of the game while he was a judge on The Voice, after having heard about it from a very famous friend. “It’s kind of a wild...
Max Tundra – “MBGATE (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)”
At the end of this week, Max Tundra is putting out a remix mixtape called Remixtape. We’ve heard contributions from A. G. Cook and Katie Dey and today Kero Kero Bonito is sharing their remix of “MBGATE,” the quasi-title track from his 2002 album Mastered By Guy At The Exchange. KKB turn the track into a twitching groove, and Sarah Bonito goes into a gloriously nerdy rant about all the mechanics of mixing and mastering a song for release.
Avery Sunshine - Four Songs & A Bootleg (2022)
It’s stating the obvious to say that Avery*Sunshine is a relationship singer, but I’m not trying to uncover some deep mystery. On Four Songs & a Bootleg, her latest album, the relationships that she has with the love of her life, her God, with the constant struggle to remain motivated, and with her adopted hometown of Atlanta – just to name a few - serve as the connective tissue that bind what could have been a disjointed album together.
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Listen to Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil guest on a new version of Goldfinger’s ‘Superman’
Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has guested on a new version of Goldfinger‘s classic song ‘Superman’ – you can listen to the track below. The song, which originally featured on Goldfinger’s 1997 album ‘Hang-Ups’, is part of a new deluxe edition of the band’s 2020 LP ‘Never Look Back’, which was their eighth studio album.
Shaun Milli: Love Me (Official Music Video)
You should check out Shaun Milli's new track, "It's My Time," if you like hip-hop and R&B. There is an official music video for the song, "Love Me," which you can view and listen to here:. Despite the lovely piano beginning, it's evident that Shaun Milli was born to sing...
Premiere: Watch BLUE WILL’s New Video for Liberating Anthem “NOT LOVE?!”
Toronto artist BLUE WILL unveils her distinct sound and colourful aura in the music video for her new single “NOT LOVE?!”. The track, produced by Brazil and Denise De’ion, blends island riddims with neo-soul to create an infectious vibration. The Trinidadian-born singer’s breathy vocals float on top of percussion-soaked rhythms, adding to the sweet sound.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Gets Moody on ‘Save a Prayer’
Duran Duran released "Save a Prayer" as a single in the U.K. on Aug. 9, 1982, and it became the highest-charting hit from the Rio LP in their home country. The midtempo No. 2 smash was a departure, as Duran Duran's previous singles were all geared for the dance floor. The song was an outlier on Rio, too: "Save a Prayer" was a moody ballad driven by lush, pirouetting keyboards and acoustic guitars, and a rhythm section that propelled the song forward with nuanced grooves.
