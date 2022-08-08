Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WJLA
French bulldog Bruno, stolen in DC, found dead in Prince George's County, owner says
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's a sad ending to a story 7News has been following since the beginning. The owner of a stolen French bulldog named Bruno says police told her he was found dead. Bruno was one of the two dogs stolen during a dognapping crime spree in Washington...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police partner with 'The ABLE Project' for new active bystandership training
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department is rolling out a new training approach with a focus on teaching and supporting peer intervention among officers. "It's a program that empowers officers to intervene in situations where they see things that may be unsafe or unlawful," said...
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
WJLA
2 remain hospitalized after Uber driver slams into Arlington pub, sparking fire
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people remain in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a rideshare driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, Virginia, injuring over a dozen people and starting a fire, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday evening in the Courthouse neighborhood. The Arlington County...
WJLA
Recount issued for District 3 race in Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Frederick County, Maryland will send one of its primary election races into a recount. Last week, the board of elections discovered a discrepancy while conducting a recount in a county council district race. That discovery revealed a different number of certified votes when compared with overall accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
WJLA
Owner of DC's District Dogs considering relocation following rash of severe flooding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At first you think maybe you're outside an aquarium looking in, then you realize that's a window and on the other side is a flooded Rhode Island Avenue. And if the glass should break, water's going to gush into District Dogs. It's a doggie daycare,...
WJLA
Montgomery County election officials certify July primary, recount ahead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the county's July 19 primary election results Saturday after counting 102 recently discovered uncounted provisional ballots. The ballots were canvassed by election officials Saturday afternoon. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads 35 votes ahead of David Blair for the...
WJLA
Boil water advisory lifted for portion of Montgomery County: WSSC Water
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — WSSC Water has lifted the precautionary Boil Water Advisory (BWA) Saturday afternoon for customers in the Cabin John/Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. This comes following a water main break on a 12-inch diameter pipe last week in the area. The precautionary BWA affected...
WJLA
Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon
MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
WJLA
Man stabbed after argument in Falls Church, police looking for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police are looking for a suspect after they say a man was stabbed in Falls Church Saturday night. Police tweeted at 8:39 p.m. that officers responded to a stabbing in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Falls Church. They said a...
WJLA
How a new 'Teacher Residency Program' is helping Fairfax Co. schools amid staff shortages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools has launched a new 'Teacher Residency Program," with a goal of getting qualified educators into the classroom a bit more quickly amid a national teacher shortage. "It will work to deepen our pool," said FCPS' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources...
WJLA
$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
WJLA
Georgetown Cupcake reopens following license renewal, re-inspection by DC Health
WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. says they have reopened for business Friday following its temporary closure ordered by D.C. Health Department. The bakery shop renewed its business license Thursday after they said it expired in July. D.C. Health has since completed a re-inspection at the shop and they are good to go, Georgetown Cupcake told 7News Friday.
WJLA
'Expired license': DC Health closes Georgetown Cupcake, July health violations addressed
WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. is closed "until further notice" by the city's Division of Food, according to a notice placed on its door. The closure notice seen by 7News cited violations of "the District of Columbia food code regulations" which the notice said, "presents an imminent health hazard(s) to the public."
WJLA
Maryland man found guilty in Dec. 2021 fatal shooting inside Frederick Burger King
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County Circuit Court jury found a 21-year-old Maryland man guilty of second-degree murder and other related charges Friday in the December 2021 fatal shooting inside a Burger King. According to Frederick Police, Darin Tyler Robey got into an altercation with woman inside the...
WJLA
Stolen gun found, boy flees into woods after suspicious vehicle reported at Va. school
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A juvenile male is in custody after police say he fled into the woods following reports of a suspicious vehicle on the grounds of a Fauquier County high school Thursday, police said. Thursday morning, a staff member at Kettle Run High School informed the...
WJLA
Fed up with violence, DC's Congress Park neighborhood hopes to curb crime with positivity
WASHINGTON (7News) — As communities go, few if any in D.C. would surpass Congress Park for violence. But with violence, particularly homicides, spiking in the city, one life-long Congress Heights resident, Sharece Crawford, has decided to try something. Crawford asked for the city to provide banners with positive messages...
WJLA
Frederick County 'cocaine dealer' detained on 12 drug-related charges, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County man has been taken into custody on 12 drug-related charges, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Narcotics Unit said. On Tuesday, FCSO Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Frederick City police, detained 22-year-old Marcus McRae of Frederick, on 12 drug-related...
WJLA
Arlington man charged in stabbing, burning death of Va. mother, Fairfax Police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Major Ed O'Carroll announced Thursday that an Arlington man was arrested and charged in the homicide of a Virginia mother in Falls Church Wednesday afternoon. Richard Montano, 47, who was identified as a person of interest Wednesday, was charged with second-degree...
WJLA
Anne Arundel man accused of killing woman in fatal boating hit-and-run
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Friday after authorities said he struck and killed a woman in a boating hit-and-run last month on the Magothy River. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, faces charges of negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally negligent...
