Fairfax, VA

WJLA

Recount issued for District 3 race in Frederick County, Md.

FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Frederick County, Maryland will send one of its primary election races into a recount. Last week, the board of elections discovered a discrepancy while conducting a recount in a county council district race. That discovery revealed a different number of certified votes when compared with overall accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
WJLA

Montgomery County election officials certify July primary, recount ahead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the county's July 19 primary election results Saturday after counting 102 recently discovered uncounted provisional ballots. The ballots were canvassed by election officials Saturday afternoon. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads 35 votes ahead of David Blair for the...
WJLA

Cook Out opening in Manassas Park, Virginia soon

MANASSAS PARK, Va. (7News) — A popular fast-food chain from the southeast is opening its first northern Virginia location soon. Cook Out will open a location at 8502 Centerville Road in Manassas Park. The construction of the drive-through fast food restaurant is nearly complete. It's not the chain's first...
WJLA

$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
WJLA

Georgetown Cupcake reopens following license renewal, re-inspection by DC Health

WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. says they have reopened for business Friday following its temporary closure ordered by D.C. Health Department. The bakery shop renewed its business license Thursday after they said it expired in July. D.C. Health has since completed a re-inspection at the shop and they are good to go, Georgetown Cupcake told 7News Friday.
