Atlanta Magazine
Gregory Franklin II, MD
Gregory Franklin II, MD, is a caring and compassionate healer. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and he is also fellowship trained in interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine. His goal is to decrease patients’ pain and restore their functional ability so that they can return to the life that they want to live. He uses a comprehensive approach to treat the whole patient and specializes in non-operative interventions to treat the spine and other musculoskeletal disorders. He presently practices in the Sandy Springs and College Park areas.
Atlanta Magazine
E.J. Aspuru, MD
Dr. E.J. Aspuru has been practicing obstetrics and gynecology in Atlanta for more than 19 years and has been included in Atlanta magazine’s Top Doctor issue for several years. Whether discussing contraceptive options, navigating high risk pregnancies, or scheduling noninvasive robotic surgeries for gynecologic problems, this New Orleans native provides the women of Atlanta with the very best in medical and surgical care. Moreover, Dr. Aspuru encourages his diverse patient population to ask questions, express fears, and share expectations for their own healthcare. While any licensed OB-GYN can deliver a baby and perform standard surgeries, this top doc asserts that it’s even more imperative to create a safe environment where women can take an active part in the decision making regarding their own wellness. With offices conveniently located in both Atlanta and Alpharetta and online scheduling, Dr. Aspuru is eager to provide a more conscientious approach to women’s health.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
Atlanta Magazine
N. Edward Dourron, MD
Pathways Fertility specializes in minimal stimulation IVF. This gentle approach to IVF is an excellent option for patients looking for a low-cost option or who have failed IVF, as well as those who have recurrent miscarriages, diminished ovarian reserve, or PCOS. Many patients want to avoid all of the shots and possible side effects involved with conventional IVF or are seeking a more holistic approach to their fertility. No one is excluded from this program because of age, AMH levels, or past history. Pathways also specializes in robotic surgery for fibroids and tubal reversal. Dr. Dourron has over 28 years of experience in infertility.
Atlanta Magazine
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia (RCOG) congratulates three of our physicians who were appointed to Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctors list. James Benton, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur and Conyers locations. Dr. Benton received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Virginia and a second residency in radiation oncology at Emory University, where he was the chief resident. Dr. Benton specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin, and he also performs a unique treatment for prostate cancer: ProstRcision. Tracy McElveen, MD, is a boardcertified radiation oncologist who practices at RCOG’s Snellville location. Dr. McElveen received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine. After completing her residency at Thomas Jefferson University, where she served as chief resident, she relocated to Atlanta. She specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, carcinoma, gynecologic, lung, skin, and many others. Mark Merlin, MD, received his medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia. He is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur location. He specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, skin, and many others. He also specializes in ProstRcision, a unique prostate cancer treatment. RCOG serves the greater Atlanta community with five convenient locations, providing the most advanced cancer treatments without going far from home. Our dedicated physicians believe in providing quality, personalized cancer care to our community.
Atlanta Magazine
Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology, Atlanta
Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology, Atlanta, provides exceptional consultative rheumatology services to the metro Atlanta area. Our rheumatologists have over three decades of combined experience in the expert diagnosis and management of complex rheumatologic diseases. Our affiliation with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital makes us a referral center for outpatient and inpatient services and provides our patients with access to all specialty services at Piedmont Healthcare. Our physicians—Dr. Mala Kaul, Dr. Wambui Machua, and Dr. Kashif Jafri—have trained at distinguished rheumatology fellowship programs and enjoy caring for patients with a variety of rheumatologic autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, vasculitis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and dermatomyositis/polymyositis. We also provide comprehensive osteoporosis care through our Bone Health Center and opportunities to receive cutting-edge treatments through our clinical research program. Our physicians focus on treating each patient with personalized attention and are passionate about patient education and effective communication. Schedule an appointment with our team and experience an unparalleled level of rheumatology care.
Atlanta Magazine
Northside Plastic Surgery
Congratulations to the physicians at Northside Plastic Surgery for being named Atlanta’s Top Doctors for the 12th year in a row. With patients traveling from six continents, Northside Plastic Surgery is a center of excellence and the plastic surgery destination for people from around the world. Founded by Mike Majmundar, MD, the practice boasts an 18,000-squarefoot mansion with luxury finishes and award-winning chic decor so that patients feel ultimately pampered. It houses an AAAASF-accredited ultramodern outpatient surgery center on the first floor, the plastic surgery practice on the second level, a coveted VIP entrance for utmost privacy, a “man cave” for male patients, a dedicated 3D imaging center, a medical spa, and a physician training center. We are your one-stop aesthetic procedure provider. Our services include nonsurgical cosmetic fillers, lasers, threads, and plastic surgeon-supervised spa treatments such as our facelift facial and brightening peel, as well as our signature surgical procedures such as the natural facelift, eyelid lift, rhinoplasty, hair transplant, breast augmentation, liposuction, mommy makeover, and tummy tuck. Our convenient onsite surgery center is staffed with our own nurses, technicians, and board-certified MD anesthesiologists who stay with you throughout your entire procedure. With over $1 million in skin tightening, fat reduction, and laser devices, we can tailor a plan that includes nonsurgical, preventative, minimally invasive, and/or surgical options to achieve your desired result. Our impeccably trained, highly qualified, and nationally awarded plastic surgeons Mike Majmundar, MD; Marc Klein, MD; and Rosa B. Lipin, MD, are ready to give you the plastic surgery experience you have always wanted. Call us for a complimentary consultation or visit our website to start your cosmetic journey today.
Atlanta Magazine
Paula Harmon, MD, MBA
Dr. Paula Harmon is a board-certified otolaryngology surgeon specializing in pediatric otolaryngology. She is a partner at Pediatric ENT of Atlanta, the medical director of hearing loss at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the early hearing detection and intervention physician champion for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Spelman College, Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine, residency in otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children’s of Alabama with a focus on cochlear implantation and severe ear disease. She has an executive MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and is a former assistant professor of otolaryngology at Emory University. Dr. Harmon and husband Dale have four vibrant children.
Atlanta Magazine
Regenerative Orthopaedics and Spine Institute
Accurate diagnosis. Precision treatment. Better outcomes. Dr. Philip Ploska is a renowned board-certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in treating joint and spinal conditions resulting from disease or injury. He has pioneered advanced surgical and nonsurgical treatments for various orthopedic and spine disorders. Treatments include minimally invasive spine surgery, sacroiliac fusion, and full and partial joint replacement. He has been consistently recognized as a Top Doctor since 2011. Dr. J. Tobias Musser is a highly trained board-certified physiatrist (physical medicine and rehabilitation) with subspecialty fellowship training in interventional pain management. Practicing as a leading interventional orthopedic and pain management physician in the greater Atlanta region for the past 13 years, he has developed a reputation for his accurate diagnostic skills, excellent outcomes, and cutting-edge experience. He has some of the most advanced training in interventional and minimally invasive surgical treatments, providing the latest fluoroscopic and ultrasound-guided treatments of orthopedic and neurologic conditions. He is an expert in the field of neuromodulation (spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation) and orthobiologic (regenerative medicine) treatments. Drs. Ploska and Musser are assisted by a dedicated team: Dr. Steven Rayappa; Dr. Fernando Nussenbaum; Dr. Julio Petilon; Lisa Sims, DNP, FNP-C; Desiree Riley, FNP-C; and A. Marie Evans, PA-C. The team offers comprehensive, coordinated care, including.
