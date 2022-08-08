CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.

