Phone Arena
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
laptopmag.com
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
ZDNet
Want to block third-party trackers on your Android device? Try DuckDuckGo's new feature
There are trackers everywhere. Their goal is to glom onto your network behavior and inform businesses of your: browsing habits, visited websites, time spent on websites, purchases, and clicks on advertisements. The result is a full-blown advertising profile for you. Thanks to trackers, I've experienced some rather disturbing behavior on...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
The Windows Club
How to automatically Remove Trackers from URLs in Firefox on Windows 11/10
In this post, we will help you with how to automatically remove trackers from URLs in Firefox on a Windows 11/10 computer. You must have noticed that when you open a link from a site like Facebook, you see strings of characters in the URL after the question mark that looks something like fbclid=5pJRe9pVHa68JUH_qIVcOyXR. That mix-up of characters is a query parameter or tracking parameter. Companies like Facebook (owned by Meta), HubSpot, Olytics, and many more., use such parameters to track user clicks, serve targeted ads, etc. But now, Firefox can prevent such sites from tracking you using a new feature called Query Parameter Stripping.
ComicBook
Google Just Went Down and the Internet Didn't Know What to Do
Out of every website on the internet, Google is one of the few with a perfect score when it comes to uptime. That score was dinged a bit Monday as thousands of users around the world begin to report outages when trying to access the search engine. For a brief time around 8:30 p.m. Central time, anyone trying to access the Google search engine was redirected to an error page suggesting the tech giant's server's were not communicating.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Google Keep on Windows
If you're on the hunt for a note-taking app, you're definitely spoiled for choice. However, Google Keep is one of the most versatile note-taking applications. Its features make it easy for you to write, arrange, store, and access your notes on the go, meaning you can get things done faster.
Meta injecting code into websites to track its users, research says
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has been rewriting websites its users visit, letting the company follow them across the web after they click links in its apps, according to new research from an ex-Google engineer. The two apps have been taking advantage of the fact that users who...
You're finally getting the Google Play Store and apps you deserve
A new day is coming for your Android apps. Google is implementing new Play Store rules for developers as it attempts to stamp out intrusive ads, impersonators, and VPNService misuse. The big changes will roll out incrementally (opens in new tab) with the first rule going into effect on August...
altcoinbuzz.io
The Top 4 Browser Extension Polygon Wallets
Browser wallet extensions are a crucial feature in the crypto ecosystem. Therefore, they are a very important part when users want to access different use cases like decentralized finance (DeFi). What is the best browser extension for Polygon wallet? This article is a deep dive into the world of Polygon-compatible...
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
TechCrunch
WhatsApp is adding new privacy options, including screenshot blocking and a stealth mode
WhatsApp will introduce an option for users to privately use the app without being visibly online, something it calls “online presence control.” The feature, which rolls out to everyone this month, will let WhatsApp users curate which contacts can see their online status while hiding it from others. The list of contacts who can view your online status doesn’t have a cap and you can swap people in and out at any time. The company says that the update will come to both its desktop and mobile app offerings.
Android Authority
Why I'm not keeping all my digital eggs in the Google basket
What happens if your Google account gets compromised or deleted?. Google has built a ton of services, all of them accessible via one account. In fact, with a few exceptions here and there (YouTube, Google Search, Google Maps), you can’t actually use most of the company’s major services without creating an account in the first place.
Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4
After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Samsung's One UI 5 beta gets started in the US
Android 13 is inching closer to its final release and Samsung sure seems interested in getting its own update out to its customers as soon as possible after that. The One UI 5 beta based on Android 13 first rolled out to users in Germany and South Korea a few days ago, and is now becoming available to beta testers using the Galaxy S22 series in the US, as well.
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
Online privacy in a post-Roe world
With abortion now or soon to be restricted in many states, tech companies that collect user details face new calls to limit that tracking.
How to disable Google Assistant
Google Assistant is an integral part of the Android experience, coming in handy for numerous situations. It can schedule and automate tasks with routines, launch apps, make calls, set reminders, control your smart home devices, and much more. It can even answer your questions and hold intelligent conversations. An ever-improving...
Android Police
